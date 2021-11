Defense was the headline of week 10. The Green Bay Packers’ defense came up big in a 17-0 shutout of the Seahawks. On to week 11 and it’s a big one. The Packers travel west to Minnesota to battle the NFC North rival Vikings. This game carries a lot of weight in the structure of the North. A Packer win all but crowns them division champs. The Vikings (4-5) coming off a nice road win 27-20 over the Chargers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive if they can take down the Pack.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO