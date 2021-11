Twisted Root Burger Co. opened a new location Nov. 22 at 1212 14th St., Plano. The chain from Local Favorite Restaurants specializes in customizable burgers that feature half-pound beef patties with toppings made in-house. The restaurant is located in the former location of Hub Streat. The business will host live music as well as different types of outside games and events at the space, Chief Restaurant Operator Steve Chambers said. After closing all the Twisted Root locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Chambers said Local Favorite Restaurants is actively working to grow the brand now that its previous locations have reopened. 469-229-7949. www.twistedrootburgerco.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO