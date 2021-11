Go Brewing is poised to open the state's first nonalcoholic and low-alcohol brewery and taproom early next year in Naperville. Naperville City Council members on Tuesday approved an increase in the number of liquor licenses for breweries from three to four, creating the opportunity for Go Brewing to open a location at 1665 Quincy Ave. It's a 7,000-square foot site that's been occupied by 2 Fools Cider, which is moving to a different location.

