K-pop artists Oricon total sales top 10. TVXQ is #1, BTS is #2, BoA is #3. 393 million Yen (~$352 million) Topped Oricon's singles chart 12 times with overwhelming stats. Of course, they didn't have achievements like 'million seller singles' but TVXQ doesn't do much business with albums in the first place. Only 2 versions of the album are released. It's absolutely different from groups who release albums with 17 different album covers and tricks they use nowadays. In the case of full-length albums, TVXQ has been still rising. Their 6th album TIME broke their own record by surpassing TONE by selling over 300,000 copies in 3 days.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO