183 Lanes closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The Stockton Sentinel will be closed on Wednesday, November 24, and will remain closed through Friday, November 26th, in observance of Thanksgiving. We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and encourage you to share your holiday news with our readers by e-mailing it to: stocktonsentinel@gmail.com.
Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Customers who showed up at Boston Market on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga to pick up their prepaid meals on a blustery Thanksgiving morning were in for a shock. The doors to the restaurant were closed. A sign outside read: “No employees showing up today… we are unable to fulfill the orders! We are sorry!”
Body The Stockton Fire Department will host a free-will donation Pancake Feed this Friday, November 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Stockton City Hall. There is dine-in, carry-out or in-town delivery for a $5.00 delivery charge. Plus while you are enjoying those pancakes, sign up for a...
The menus for the week beginning Monday, November 29, are as follows: Monday—Chicken strips, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, rosy pears. Tuesday— Chili, pineapple, crackers, cinnamon roll. Wednesday through Friday’s menu was not made available prior to press time.
“Rudolph Leads You Home To Shop Stockton” this Christmas has Rudolph and all his deer friends kicking off the holiday season with Stockton’s Olde Tyme Christmas this Friday, November 26th. Start the day with the Stockton Fire Department’s free-will Pancake Feed at the City Hall. They will be…
Body Stop in and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate during Funky Junky’s Grand Re-Opening at 412 Main Street in Stockton this Friday, November 26th. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with half-off everything in the entire store!. Be sure to sign up for their in-store...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday Merry Main Street in downtown DeFuniak Springs held their first mistletoe market of the season. This holiday themed market will run every Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. For the next four weeks. Small businesses from around the area set up shop on Baldwin Avenue for attendees to browse […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock offices will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 29. Solid Waste The West Texas Region Disposal Facility will observe the following holiday schedule:. Wednesday, November 24. 7:00 A.M. –...
Bartlett City Offices, the Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Recreation Center (BRC), Bartlett Animal Shelter, Bartlett Station Municipal Center (BSMC) and Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) will be closed on Thursday, November 25 & Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The BRC will...
The University of Cincinnati Libraries will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for Thanksgiving, with some locations closed the remainder of the holiday weekend and many library locations closing early on Wednesday, November 24 at 5pm. Check the listed hours for each library location’s specific hours. Have...
