ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

29 Unforgettable Mother’s Day Gifts for the Women in Your Life

By Kareem Rashed
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUr9Z_0d4u0nyt00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot going on, so you’d be forgiven if Mother’s Day snuck up on you. Consider this a friendly reminder: we’re less than a week away from the annual celebration of the women who birthed you, help raise your kin and keep you running. At a time when all of us could do with more than a little pick-me-up, the best gifts for her go way beyond a bouquet of flowers that won’t last the week. Below, we’ve rounded up everything from luxurious beauty staples to accessories that your wife, mother or maternal figure will wear for years to come. Best of all: with expedited shipping, any of these can be on hand in time for Sunday’s festivities.

Slim Aarons: Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYB3Y_0d4u0nyt00

In lieu of a Mediterranean getaway, bring a bit of la dolce vita to her. Nobody captured mid-century jet-setters more alluringly than Slim Aarons and this new tome highlights the photographer’s eye for fashion, featuring some of the world’s most elegant women and men at play from Gstaad to Palm Springs.


Buy Now: $85
$43.70

Lisa Corti Linen Napkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkmPC_0d4u0nyt00

For the woman who puts as much thought into accessorizing her home as she does her own self, a painterly set of linen napkins from Milanese designer Lisa Corti. They’ll add an artful touch to her next dinner party, or simply elevate her next takeout order.


Buy Now: $97

Bottega Veneta Mitre Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pSTf_0d4u0nyt00

Somewhere between Wayfarers and cat-eyes, the sleek silhouette of these Bottega Veneta shades is both timeless and boldly of the moment. In other words, a style that ladies of all stripes will be happy to have in their eyewear arsenal.


Buy Now: $455

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Flats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqRpB_0d4u0nyt00

The beauty of these elegant suede mules is their versatility: they’ll make exceptionally stylish house shoes and an equally chic flat for every day. Manolo’s for the home? That’s the kind of decadence we fully support.


Buy Now: $695

To’ak x Robb Report Cask-Aged Chocolate Tasting Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpNTm_0d4u0nyt00

If you’re trying to show her how you really feel, will any old box of chocolates actually pass muster? Our new collaboration with the artisans at To’ak features chocolate aged in two different casks from Sullivan’s Cove, Tasmania’s award-winning distillery—one of the rising stars in the world of whiskey. It also includes one of To’ak’s all-time favorite editions, aged in a Laphroaig cask.


Buy Now: $99

Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8S5y_0d4u0nyt00

Whether or not she carried this minimalist Prada purse in its original heyday, most any woman will be glad to adopt this streamlined mini-bag, reissued in a palette of pretty pastels (in eco-friendly recycled nylon, to boot).


Buy Now: $1,150

Moro Dabron Of Gardens Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOfZF_0d4u0nyt00

Candles can feel like a gifting cop-out, but not when they’re housed in a sculptural English stoneware vase like Moro Dabron’s. The refined floral scent will go a lot further than any bouquet of flowers and the vessel can be repurposed as an elegant objet.


Buy Now: $165

Larkspur & Hawk Tourmaline And Diamond Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Nzs_0d4u0nyt00

Rather than the expected diamonds, or even sapphires or rubies, flex your gemological prowess with this pair of tourmaline earrings. The rosy-pink stone flatters every skin tone and looks particularly radiant in this romantic design, framed with rose-cut diamonds set in antique-inspired rhodium-plated gold.


Buy Now: $4,600

Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mOOu_0d4u0nyt00

Jennifer Fisher may be best known as a jewelry designer, but she’s also an accomplished home cook. In her culinary adventures, Fisher concocted a trio of custom-blended salts to add instant umami to pretty much any meal—a novel gift for the top chef in your life.


Buy Now: $30

La Prairie Skin Caviar Night Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOyfe_0d4u0nyt00

A tin of Osetra is certainly nice, but La Prairie’s nighttime oil will last a lot longer. The Swiss brand spent three years distilling the roe’s nutrients into a super-charged skincare treatment that smooths lines, restores firmness and restores moisture overnight—like a good night’s sleep in a bottle.


Buy Now: $550

Kule The Monroe Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPgPD_0d4u0nyt00

Versatile, irreverently cool and quietly decadent, this faux fur scarf is the cold weather accessory she never knew she needed.


Buy Now: $198

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RF275_0d4u0nyt00

Jenni Kayne’s downy cashmere crewneck comes in a pleasantly chunky ribbed knit with a cut that’s roomy but flattering and is available in a range of neutral hues. In other words, a pretty perfect sweater.


Buy Now: $395

Mizuki 14K Gold Freshwater Pearl Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsIih_0d4u0nyt00

There may be no piece of jewelry more timeless than a pair of pearl earrings, making them a failsafe choice for gifting. But rather than the usual staid studs, opt for something more modern like these baroque pearl drops.


Buy Now: $460

Sophie Bille Brahe Jewelry Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XC9ZW_0d4u0nyt00

This petite jewelry box, swathed in lustrous velvet and trimmed with a tassel, would be a welcome addition to any well-appointed vanity. But if you ask us, combine it with those Mizuki earrings—or any other precious little something—and consider your wrapping done.


Buy Now: $85

Susanne Kaufmann Mountain Pine Bath Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmMpk_0d4u0nyt00

Bring the spa to her with this pampering bath oil. Infused with the oil of spruce and pine trees from the Austrian Alps, this aromatic unction soothes sore muscles and boosts circulation—if she closes her eyes, she just might think she’s in Baden-Baden.


Buy Now: $81

Alicia Adams Alpaca Throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCN6X_0d4u0nyt00

Turn Netflix binging into a swankier affair with a blanket in sumptuous 100 percent baby alpaca. Sustainably sourced and woven in Peru and available in over 90 colors, Alicia Adams’ throw is a welcome addition to any couch. If you’re lucky, maybe she’ll share.


Buy Now: $445

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRnaE_0d4u0nyt00

Is it a slipper or is it a shoe? Either way, the plush shearling lining makes these Birkenstocks the rare footwear that appeals to Billie Eilish fans, Golden Girls and everyone in between.


Buy Now: $160

Gucci Jackie 1961 Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvM2u_0d4u0nyt00

If House of Gucci has her chomping at the horsebit, consider this classic made famous after Jackie Kennedy was photographed using one to shield herself from the paparazzi. Recently reintroduced in glossy box leather, it’s a pedigreed purse she’ll be carrying for years to come.


Buy Now: $2,600

La Perla Long-Sleeve Silk Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wSFp_0d4u0nyt00

Who doesn’t love some luxurious loungewear? Double down on the decadence with La Perla’s knee-length robe, tastefully tailored in cherry red silk satin with a notched lapel. Bonus: it’s chic enough for her to don for cocktail hour.


Buy Now (Neiman Marcus): $465

Aerin “Valentina” Velvet Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CmmM_0d4u0nyt00

Gifting a photograph is guaranteed to score extra points for sentimentality, especially if it’s for a loved one you don’t get to see very often. Almost as important as the image is the vessel in which it’s mounted. Aerin’s frame is upholstered in moss green velvet and accented with the glint of polished brass—a sophisticated choice she’ll be proud to display.


Buy Now: $425

Van Cleef & Arpels Zodiac Pendant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47spx1_0d4u0nyt00

Van Cleef & Arpels produced a range of zodiac charms in the 1950s through 70s that have become one of the hottest collectibles on the secondary market. Finding one is even harder than nabbing a vintage Daytona but, luckily, the French jeweler recently reintroduced the astrological gems to its collection. These new pendants faithfully recreate the ancient coin look of the originals for the ultimate good luck charm.


Buy Now: $2,310

Frederic Malle “Café Society” Perfume Gun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE4fk_0d4u0nyt00

Frederic Malle’s perfume gun is essentially the high-roller’s answer to Febreeze. It’s housed in a handsome ceramic bottle (that cheekily mimics its supermarket equivalents) and dispenses a refined fragrance that evokes a Parisian dinner party: a whiff of lavender, incense, musk. “April Fresh” it is not.


Buy Now: $195

Versace Greca Silk Foulard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkITE_0d4u0nyt00

Silk scarves are to a woman’s wardrobe what ties are to a man’s: one can never have too many. Scarves afford even greater versatility; they double as headbands, belts, face masks. This one from Versace is sure to pep up any outfit with its graphic Greek key motif in vivid red and blue.


Buy Now: $295

Staud x C. Bonz Custom Pet Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe2qr_0d4u0nyt00

If the lady on your list is an animal lover, she’ll surely be impressed by this sweatshirt, which is custom embroidered with the likeness of whatever pet you specify. Just snap a shot (or swipe one from her Instagram), upload it and three to four weeks later, your one-of-a-kind gift will be ready to incite awwws.


Buy Now: $195

Chanel No. 5 Eau Première

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qza9U_0d4u0nyt00

Picking a fragrance for another person can be tricky, but Chanel No. 5 is the little black dress of perfume—always a good idea. This newer formulation lightens up the blend for a more delicate interpretation of the famed classic.


Buy Now: $146

Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Serving Platter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOTvM_0d4u0nyt00

Exceptional tableware makes for a happy home. This platter is part of a collaboration between fashion maven Tory Burch and ceramicist Dodie Thayer. The latter’s trompe l’oeil lettuceware has been collected by such celebrated hostesses as Jackie O, Bunny Mellon and Brooke Astor (Frank Sinatra was a fan, too).


Buy Now: $198

Cartier “Baignoire 1920” Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXjgM_0d4u0nyt00

For a big-ticket gift, you could do much worse than a Cartier watch. We suggest opting for something a bit more idiosyncratic than the Tank, like this lithe Baignoire (named for its resemblance to the sinuous lines of a bathtub). This particular model nods to vintage 1920s iterations with a silvered dial, 18k gold bezel and taupe alligator strap.


Buy Now: $11,500

Buly “Baum des Muses” Lip Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJ5qG_0d4u0nyt00

Parisian beauty purveyor Buly is a fashion insider favorite—for the high-quality formulations as well as the artful packaging. The brand’s take on lip balm is a prime example: it’s encased in a sleek compact, topped with your choice of vegetable-tanned leather and emblazoned with whatever monogram you desire. The question isn’t “Will she like it?” but “Is she more baby blue shagreen or cognac croc?”


Buy Now: €23.33

Finn Letter Necklace with Diamond Accent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWTHz_0d4u0nyt00

A personalized touch makes for a standout gift, and what’s more personal than one’s own initials? Finn’s 18k gold necklace combines a sleek letter charm and pear-shaped diamond pendant on a classic chain. If you really want to up the ante, add initials for all of her kids as well.


Buy Now: $645

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Expert Advice on Taking Care of Your Clothes, From Suits to Sneakers and More

Click here to read the full article. There’s a special quality to new gear, be it the perfectly pressed, three-dimensional shape of a good suit or the pristine look of fresh sneakers. Over time, garments can become like old friends, but they can also lose their shine. A little maintenance, however, can go a long way towards keeping those friends around and looking their best. It’s not only a more sustainable approach to style; it’s just plain smart. With that in mind, we asked a team of experts for the most practical, simple ways to keep a wardrobe in top...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Caribbean Estate Has Working Water Canons and a Pirate Ship

Click here to read the full article. It’s every family’s dream: a compound with four sprawling homes, pirate-like features to entertain the kids, plenty of nearby activities and several areas to enjoy a rum punch surrounded by family and friends. With both adults and children of all ages occupied, the property becomes more than just a second vacation home, but a special family legacy.  Waterfront Estate on the lively island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, currently listed for $24 million, was built exactly for that purpose. Perched above the azure Caribbean waters and a craggy coastline, Waterfront Estate...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $16 Million Modern Estate in Austin Comes With Its Own Vineyard and Private Label Wine

Click here to read the full article. Named ‘8 Oaks’ after the number of people in their family, this property located about 30-minutes from downtown Austin is truly one-of-a-kind. The sellers are commercial real estate developer and tech startup investor Vincent Sica, and his wife, Tracey Sica, who live at the estate with their six children. To honor each member of their family, they planted eight oak trees along the driveway that leads to the house. Built in a modern ranch style, the $16 million home is being sold off-market (with Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman), and it’s one of the most...
AUSTIN, TX
Upworthy

Upworthy's mother's day collection— purchase beautiful crafts this season & save with code SPRING10

If you're looking to shop for your mother or anyone else who is like a mother figure to you and you have yet to find the right gift, check out this selection of gifts perfect for this Mother's Day. At Upworthy Market , you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Slim Aarons
cbs17

11 gifts for mothers who love hiking

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your mom loves to spend time exploring her favorite trails, you may want to tell her to take a hike this Mother’s Day. But don’t offer this advice without a thoughtful gift that she’ll find useful whenever she’s spending time in the great outdoors.
HOBBIES
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Jewelry Design#Gifts For Men#Best Gifts#Unforgettable Mother#La Dolce Vita#Lisa Corti Linen Napkins#Milanese
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

Kiss’s Paul Stanley Snagged the First 2022 Chevy C8 Corvette. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

Click here to read the full article. Kiss frontman Paul Stanley knows his Chevrolet C8 Corvette is a “collector’s dream,” which is why he wants to make sure it goes to someone who can really appreciate it. The rocker is teaming up with Barrett-Jackson to sell his 2022 Stingray convertible at the auction house’s upcoming Las Vegas sale. This isn’t just any old celebrity-owned car, though—It was the first C8 to roll off the line during the last model year. Stanley, who’s also known as Starchild, and the Corvette go way back. In fact, the sports car was the first new vehicle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Inside the First All-Private Space Mission to the International Space Station

Click here to read the full article. The world’s first all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) departed at 9:10 p.m. EDT last night and is expected to splash down around 1:00 pm today off the Florida coast. The Ax-1 mission, which was transported in the SpaceX Dragon capsule called Endeavour, has four passengers, including three individuals paying about $55 million each for the experience and mission commander Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who is now the vice president of business development at Axiom Space, which coordinated the mission. “Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy