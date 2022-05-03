29 Unforgettable Mother’s Day Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a lot going on, so you’d be forgiven if Mother’s Day snuck up on you. Consider this a friendly reminder: we’re less than a week away from the annual celebration of the women who birthed you, help raise your kin and keep you running. At a time when all of us could do with more than a little pick-me-up, the best gifts for her go way beyond a bouquet of flowers that won’t last the week. Below, we’ve rounded up everything from luxurious beauty staples to accessories that your wife, mother or maternal figure will wear for years to come. Best of all: with expedited shipping, any of these can be on hand in time for Sunday’s festivities.

Slim Aarons: Style

In lieu of a Mediterranean getaway, bring a bit of la dolce vita to her. Nobody captured mid-century jet-setters more alluringly than Slim Aarons and this new tome highlights the photographer’s eye for fashion, featuring some of the world’s most elegant women and men at play from Gstaad to Palm Springs.



Lisa Corti Linen Napkins

For the woman who puts as much thought into accessorizing her home as she does her own self, a painterly set of linen napkins from Milanese designer Lisa Corti. They’ll add an artful touch to her next dinner party, or simply elevate her next takeout order.



Bottega Veneta Mitre Sunglasses

Somewhere between Wayfarers and cat-eyes, the sleek silhouette of these Bottega Veneta shades is both timeless and boldly of the moment. In other words, a style that ladies of all stripes will be happy to have in their eyewear arsenal.



Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Flats

The beauty of these elegant suede mules is their versatility: they’ll make exceptionally stylish house shoes and an equally chic flat for every day. Manolo’s for the home? That’s the kind of decadence we fully support.



To’ak x Robb Report Cask-Aged Chocolate Tasting Experience

If you’re trying to show her how you really feel, will any old box of chocolates actually pass muster? Our new collaboration with the artisans at To’ak features chocolate aged in two different casks from Sullivan’s Cove, Tasmania’s award-winning distillery—one of the rising stars in the world of whiskey. It also includes one of To’ak’s all-time favorite editions, aged in a Laphroaig cask.



Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 Bag

Whether or not she carried this minimalist Prada purse in its original heyday, most any woman will be glad to adopt this streamlined mini-bag, reissued in a palette of pretty pastels (in eco-friendly recycled nylon, to boot).



Moro Dabron Of Gardens Candle

Candles can feel like a gifting cop-out, but not when they’re housed in a sculptural English stoneware vase like Moro Dabron’s. The refined floral scent will go a lot further than any bouquet of flowers and the vessel can be repurposed as an elegant objet.



Larkspur & Hawk Tourmaline And Diamond Earrings

Rather than the expected diamonds, or even sapphires or rubies, flex your gemological prowess with this pair of tourmaline earrings. The rosy-pink stone flatters every skin tone and looks particularly radiant in this romantic design, framed with rose-cut diamonds set in antique-inspired rhodium-plated gold.



Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio

Jennifer Fisher may be best known as a jewelry designer, but she’s also an accomplished home cook. In her culinary adventures, Fisher concocted a trio of custom-blended salts to add instant umami to pretty much any meal—a novel gift for the top chef in your life.



La Prairie Skin Caviar Night Oil

A tin of Osetra is certainly nice, but La Prairie’s nighttime oil will last a lot longer. The Swiss brand spent three years distilling the roe’s nutrients into a super-charged skincare treatment that smooths lines, restores firmness and restores moisture overnight—like a good night’s sleep in a bottle.



Kule The Monroe Scarf

Versatile, irreverently cool and quietly decadent, this faux fur scarf is the cold weather accessory she never knew she needed.



Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

Jenni Kayne’s downy cashmere crewneck comes in a pleasantly chunky ribbed knit with a cut that’s roomy but flattering and is available in a range of neutral hues. In other words, a pretty perfect sweater.



Mizuki 14K Gold Freshwater Pearl Earrings

There may be no piece of jewelry more timeless than a pair of pearl earrings, making them a failsafe choice for gifting. But rather than the usual staid studs, opt for something more modern like these baroque pearl drops.



Sophie Bille Brahe Jewelry Box

This petite jewelry box, swathed in lustrous velvet and trimmed with a tassel, would be a welcome addition to any well-appointed vanity. But if you ask us, combine it with those Mizuki earrings—or any other precious little something—and consider your wrapping done.



Susanne Kaufmann Mountain Pine Bath Oil

Bring the spa to her with this pampering bath oil. Infused with the oil of spruce and pine trees from the Austrian Alps, this aromatic unction soothes sore muscles and boosts circulation—if she closes her eyes, she just might think she’s in Baden-Baden.



Alicia Adams Alpaca Throw

Turn Netflix binging into a swankier affair with a blanket in sumptuous 100 percent baby alpaca. Sustainably sourced and woven in Peru and available in over 90 colors, Alicia Adams’ throw is a welcome addition to any couch. If you’re lucky, maybe she’ll share.



Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals

Is it a slipper or is it a shoe? Either way, the plush shearling lining makes these Birkenstocks the rare footwear that appeals to Billie Eilish fans, Golden Girls and everyone in between.



Gucci Jackie 1961 Leather Shoulder Bag

If House of Gucci has her chomping at the horsebit, consider this classic made famous after Jackie Kennedy was photographed using one to shield herself from the paparazzi. Recently reintroduced in glossy box leather, it’s a pedigreed purse she’ll be carrying for years to come.



La Perla Long-Sleeve Silk Robe

Who doesn’t love some luxurious loungewear? Double down on the decadence with La Perla’s knee-length robe, tastefully tailored in cherry red silk satin with a notched lapel. Bonus: it’s chic enough for her to don for cocktail hour.



Aerin “Valentina” Velvet Frame

Gifting a photograph is guaranteed to score extra points for sentimentality, especially if it’s for a loved one you don’t get to see very often. Almost as important as the image is the vessel in which it’s mounted. Aerin’s frame is upholstered in moss green velvet and accented with the glint of polished brass—a sophisticated choice she’ll be proud to display.



Van Cleef & Arpels Zodiac Pendant

Van Cleef & Arpels produced a range of zodiac charms in the 1950s through 70s that have become one of the hottest collectibles on the secondary market. Finding one is even harder than nabbing a vintage Daytona but, luckily, the French jeweler recently reintroduced the astrological gems to its collection. These new pendants faithfully recreate the ancient coin look of the originals for the ultimate good luck charm.



Frederic Malle “Café Society” Perfume Gun

Frederic Malle’s perfume gun is essentially the high-roller’s answer to Febreeze. It’s housed in a handsome ceramic bottle (that cheekily mimics its supermarket equivalents) and dispenses a refined fragrance that evokes a Parisian dinner party: a whiff of lavender, incense, musk. “April Fresh” it is not.



Versace Greca Silk Foulard

Silk scarves are to a woman’s wardrobe what ties are to a man’s: one can never have too many. Scarves afford even greater versatility; they double as headbands, belts, face masks. This one from Versace is sure to pep up any outfit with its graphic Greek key motif in vivid red and blue.



Staud x C. Bonz Custom Pet Sweatshirt

If the lady on your list is an animal lover, she’ll surely be impressed by this sweatshirt, which is custom embroidered with the likeness of whatever pet you specify. Just snap a shot (or swipe one from her Instagram), upload it and three to four weeks later, your one-of-a-kind gift will be ready to incite awwws.



Chanel No. 5 Eau Première

Picking a fragrance for another person can be tricky, but Chanel No. 5 is the little black dress of perfume—always a good idea. This newer formulation lightens up the blend for a more delicate interpretation of the famed classic.



Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Serving Platter

Exceptional tableware makes for a happy home. This platter is part of a collaboration between fashion maven Tory Burch and ceramicist Dodie Thayer. The latter’s trompe l’oeil lettuceware has been collected by such celebrated hostesses as Jackie O, Bunny Mellon and Brooke Astor (Frank Sinatra was a fan, too).



Cartier “Baignoire 1920” Watch

For a big-ticket gift, you could do much worse than a Cartier watch. We suggest opting for something a bit more idiosyncratic than the Tank, like this lithe Baignoire (named for its resemblance to the sinuous lines of a bathtub). This particular model nods to vintage 1920s iterations with a silvered dial, 18k gold bezel and taupe alligator strap.



Buly “Baum des Muses” Lip Balm

Parisian beauty purveyor Buly is a fashion insider favorite—for the high-quality formulations as well as the artful packaging. The brand’s take on lip balm is a prime example: it’s encased in a sleek compact, topped with your choice of vegetable-tanned leather and emblazoned with whatever monogram you desire. The question isn’t “Will she like it?” but “Is she more baby blue shagreen or cognac croc?”



Finn Letter Necklace with Diamond Accent

A personalized touch makes for a standout gift, and what’s more personal than one’s own initials? Finn’s 18k gold necklace combines a sleek letter charm and pear-shaped diamond pendant on a classic chain. If you really want to up the ante, add initials for all of her kids as well.



