Roseburg Public Library is reopening to the public on Tuesday. The building has been closed to patrons since mid-August due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday but will be closed for the remainder of Thanksgiving holiday week. Starting November 30th, library hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. That schedule will continue for the foreseeable future.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO