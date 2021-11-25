ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the stores open on Thanksgiving

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – As stores like Target and Walmart are deciding to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day, you may be wondering just what shopping options there will be on Nov. 25.

While dozens of big name retailers are giving their employees the holiday off this year, Thanksgiving hosts can rest assured that day-of food purchases will be possible. Among the stores that will remain open on Turkey Day, a fair number are grocery stores, albeit with modified schedules.

Here’s a list of mostly national chains that we know will be open on Thanksgiving 2021 (holiday hours may vary so check for your location):

  • Acme
  • Albertsons
  • Amigos
  • Andronico’s
  • Balducci’s
  • Carrs
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • Cabela’s
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • Foodtown
  • Haggen
  • Jewel Osco
  • Kings
  • Lucky
  • Market Street
  • Meijer
  • Pavilions
  • Randalls
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
  • Shaws/Star (with the exceptions of locations in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
  • Sears
  • ShopRite
  • Starbucks
  • Stop & Shop
  • Tom Thumb
  • United Express
  • United Supermarkets
  • Vons
  • Walgreens
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods Market
Even stores that do shut down for Thanksgiving are going to be back open and trying to lure you in with sales on Black Friday. This week, big box stores announced their deals for the unofficial holiday.

Some retailers offered price cuts as early as October, reportedly to offset remaining COVID-19 pandemic issues. Of course, with supply chain woes and potential postal service backups on the horizon, experts are saying an “earlier-is-better” mentality is recommended when it comes to shopping for gifts this year.

Here’s a look at some of the top early Black Friday deals:

Amazon

Amazon began offering Black Friday-worthy deals in early October, including on AirPods, TVs and blenders. New “epic” deals are reportedly dropping daily. Find out more about the discounts here.

Best Buy

The kick-off for Best Buy’s deals also began in October and include markdowns on TVs, headphones and Chromebooks. During the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals that will last all week instead of one day. Find out more about their Black Friday deals here.

Kohl’s

Early Black Friday deals (including on luggage and clothing) at Kohl’s kicked off in October. The store’s coupons, known as Kohl’s Cash, are going to be offered in $5 increments to those spending $25 from Oct. 20-24. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open on Black Friday. Find out more on these deals here.

Target

Target has already released the online catalog of the retailers Black Friday deals. Target is another store staying closed Thanksgiving Day with plans to be open on Nov. 26, Black Friday. Stay up-to-date on Target’s offers right here.

Walmart

Reportedly in an effort to keep people safer this year, Walmart is rolling out different deals now through Black Friday. The deals apply to online and in-store shopping. Walmart stores will be closed this Thanksgiving for the second time since the late 1980s because of the coronavirus pandemic. Find out more about the company’s upcoming deals here.

