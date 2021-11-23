ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown returns to action for Celtics

 4 days ago

The Celtics tonight welcome a very important player back in action. Via ESPN.com:. The Boston Celtics had forward Jaylen Brown back in the lineup for the...

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown said he has a saying in his family: “Energy lasts forever.”. Even when a close friend or family member dies, he said as long as they can keep up that person’s energy, they’ll still be around. And that’s part of what he took from Sunday’s event at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, where he and other Celtics celebrated Terrence Clarke’s life.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Jaylen Brown
Ime Udoka
BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.
Despite missing both Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams and facing a Lakers team that got LeBron James back in the lineup, the Boston Celtics exploded in the second half and won handily at TD Garden by a 130-108 final on Friday night. The Celts got back to .500, improving to 8-8 on the season, while the struggling Lakers fell to 8-9.
Those hoping Jaylen Brown would return to the court for the Celtics on Saturday will have to continue to wait. Boston hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden after a blowout win against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, but will do so shorthanded once again. Brown, who has...
The Boston Celtics have finally picked things up after a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and things could stand to get better for the C’s ahead of the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Celtics star Jaylen Brown is expected to return...
