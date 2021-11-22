NAIOP Massachusetts to Honor Peter Kochansky of Goulston & Storrs and Michael Buckley of Avison Young at Annual Meeting
NEEDHAM, MA–NAIOP Massachusetts announce the recipients of the Chapter’s 2021 Government Affairs Champion Award and the 2021 President’s Award. The awards will be presented at the Chapter’s Annual Meeting, preceding NAIOP’s Annual Market Forecast on December 3rd. Peter Kochansky of Goulston & Storrs, will receive this year’s Government Affairs...bostonrealestatetimes.com
Comments / 0