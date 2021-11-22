ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb Launch Delayed Due To Ground Processing Issues

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 5 days ago

"The launch readiness date for the James Webb Space Telescope is moving to no earlier than Dec. 22 to allow for additional testing of the observatory, following a recent incident that...

nasawatch.com

Comments / 0

parabolicarc.com

Testing Confirms Webb Telescope on Track for Targeted Dec. 22 Launch

KOUROU, French Guiana (NASA PR) — Engineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb’s target launch date of Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST. Additional testing was conducted this week to ensure the observatory’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Launch#Launch Vehicle#French#Arianespace
EurekAlert

NASA provides update on Webb telescope launch

The launch readiness date for the James Webb Space Telescope is moving to no earlier than Dec. 22 to allow for additional testing of the observatory, following a recent incident that occurred during Webb’s launch preparations. The incident occurred during operations at the satellite preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

James Webb Space Telescope gets all shook up – launch delayed again

The European Space Agency has delayed the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope until December 22 so that it can undergo additional testing following an incident that sent unintended vibrations through the observatory. The James Webb Space Telescope – an international collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

JWST launch slips after payload processing incident

WASHINGTON — NASA announced Nov. 22 that it is delaying the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope by at least four days to investigate an incident that took place preparing the spacecraft for launch in French Guiana. NASA said that, working in conjunction with the European Space Agency and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
