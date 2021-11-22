ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2 Working On New Material, Eyeing ‘Zoo TV’ Return

Cover picture for the articleThe Edge revealed to Rolling Stone that U2 has begun the long process of creating new music. The guitarist explained, “We are firmly locked in the tower of song and working away on a bunch of new things. I'm just having so much fun writing and not necessarily having to think...

