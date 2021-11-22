U2 Working On New Material, Eyeing ‘Zoo TV’ Return

U2 may be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Achtung Baby this month, but their focus is on the future as they continue to work on a follow-up to 2017’s Songs of Experience. Just minutes before the Edge hopped on Zoom with Rolling Stone last week to talk about some of the band’s lesser-known Achtung Baby–era tracks, he was working with bassist Adam Clayton on a new song idea. “We are firmly locked in the tower of song and working away on a bunch of new things,” the guitarist says, noting that they’re still in the very early stages of the process....

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO