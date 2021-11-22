ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Skyline Accessories

By emmaricefox8
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Five of the best brands for party accessories

From the office Christmas party to Saturday nights out with friends, party invites are filling up our calendars and fast, so it’s officially the season for fabulous extras. If you’re keen on rewearing an older look, or looking to spruce up a minimal outfit, these are the pieces that’ll make all the difference. That’s not to say those going for all-out sparkle should look away now, however, as you won’t want to let your outfit down with so-so accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Pet Leash Accessories

The 'Slide Dangbler' is an all-in-one accessory for dog owners that will help them to keep their furry friend healthy, happy and supported when out on a walk. The device features a tubular construction that holds a water reservoir within that can be used for providing fresh H2O to pets when out in the park. The unit also features a storage section for treats or food along with a dedicated spot for waste bags to ensure they're always on hand.
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Verizon Ugly Sweater Photo Sweepstakes

Do you have the Ugliest Holiday Sweater of them all? Upload YOUR ugly sweater photo for a chance to win a mophie powerstation go rugged from Verizon. We’ll choose one winner at random for this $149.99 value prize that will keep your holidays power charged (smartphones, tablets – even your car)!
SHOPPING
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fresh Farm Flowers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. There is a Real Solution to Hair Loss Thousands Are Growing a Full Head of Hair. On Medicare? Don't Forget to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyline Accessories#Nexstar Media Inc
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gifting In Willoughby

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Build Really Big Forts for Kids. It's Durable, Reusable, and Made...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKRG

7 must-have snowboard accessories

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although winter brings cold weather and snowfall, it also means snowboarding season is on the horizon. Snowboarding is an exhilarating winter sport and a fun group activity. Still, before you round up your friends and hit the slopes this winter,...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Wizard-Inspired Winter Accessories

Love Your Melon has released a Harry Potter winter collection. The collection features scarves, hats, criss-cross headbands, and sweaters to take on the winter weather. Designs in this collection include the iconic gold Harry Potter lettering, Harry's glasses and lightning bolt, the Hogwart's Crest, linework of the Golden Trio, Dobby, spells, the golden snitch, and the memorable 'Always' line from the franchise.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Seen on TV: 11/24/21

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Build Really Big Forts for Kids. It's Durable, Reusable, and Made...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
INTERNET
SPY

PRICE DROP: Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Looking for a toolset to give the neighbors major DIY-envy? We found it for you, and it’s almost half off! The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit with SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 23-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set normally costs almost $1,000 at Home Depot (and more at other stores) but today, and today only, this set is almost half off. If you are looking for the best Christmas gift for the new homeowner in the family or looking to upgrade the old tools you have collected over the years, it’s going to be hard to beat this set. The Milwaukee...
SHOPPING
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wild Winter Lights

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Build Really Big Forts for Kids. It's Durable, Reusable, and Made...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Oregon Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) Here's Who Actually Makes Costco Kirkland Products (#2 Will Surprise You) Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in...
OREGON, OH
SPY

Christmas Gift Idea: Get a Kindle Oasis Bundle With Cover & Adapter For $225 At Amazon

With the holidays on the horizon, the Black Friday deals are certainly in abundance. Amazon recently lowered the price on many of their sought-after items, including the best TVs, the best tech products, and more.  As part of its Black Friday extravaganza, Amazon is offering a Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with cover and adapter for $224.97, which is a great deal given its regular retail price of $309.97. This bundle will allow you to save a few bucks while giving an amazing gift this holiday season. Grab it for yourself or tuck one under the tree for someone special.    Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle  Packaged with an Amazon fabric cover and power adapter, this ad-supported Kindle Oasis offers 32 GB and WiFi capability. The 7-inch Paperwhite display offers a beautiful display with adjustable warm lighting. It’s thin, lightweight, and waterproof for easy use in your home, in the bath, or by the pool or beach. Buy: Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle $224.97 (orig. $339.97) 34% OFF       Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy