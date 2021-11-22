ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Shopping Spree

By emmaricefox8
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

fox8.com

WNYT

Toys for Tots shopping spree held in Albany

Marines, volunteers and Dunkin' employees got to spend a whopping $25,000 on toys Tuesday morning. This is the annual shopping spree for Toys for Tots. The franchise owners donate the money to buy toys for children in our region. You can donate toys at any Dunkin' location.
ALBANY, NY
publicradiotulsa.org

Warehouses are overwhelmed by America's shopping spree

Doug Kiersey has been building, buying and leasing warehouses for almost 40 years. He's never seen a time like this. "It's completely unprecedented," says Kiersey, president of Dermody Properties, which owns warehouses used by some of the country's largest retailers. "In some markets ... we're over 99% occupancy." In simplest...
RETAIL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign starts with $25K shopping spree

It's that time of year again: Toys for Tots organizers are collecting donations to fill their warehouses ahead of the giving season. "I love to say this is kind of our kickoff for the community to see that we're out here generating donations," said Capital Region Toys for Tots coordinator and retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Albert Roman.
ADVOCACY
KTEN.com

Durant police raise funds for Christmas shopping spree

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — On Saturday afternoon, the Durant Police Department hosted Shop with a Cop fundraiser. The event featured emergency vehicles, face painting, food and more. Shop with a Cop is completely funded by donations from local businesses and individuals. Police Capt. John Wyatt said the money raised will...
DURANT, OK
stepoutbuffalo.com

7 Reasons to Add Walden Willow Boutique to your Next Shopping Spree

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Does your wardrobe need a major upgrade or maybe just a few new pieces for the season? You're not alone! Shopping for the right clothing to fit your style is never easy but this local shop is here to help.
BUFFALO, NY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you're able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it's a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
alabamanews.net

Magical Christmas Toy Drive: ASE Credit Union Goes On Shopping Spree

Eight years: That's how long Alabama News Network's Magical Christmas Toy Drive has been making a difference. This year ASE Credit Union is first up to donate. Five ASE employees lined up on a mission To fill these shopping carts with toys from the Chantilly Walmart. "At ASE we believe...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy's is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
WFLA

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. Among the most popular items on sale for Black Friday are tablets, Chromebooks, PC peripherals and […]
SHOPPING
CBS Pittsburgh

Black Friday Shoppers Return And They’re Expected To Spend Records Amount Of Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is like comeback season for Black Friday. After a year where everyone stayed home and stores were closed due to COVID-19, this year shoppers can expect more activity around in-person shopping. Customers are expected to spend more money in 2021 than they ever have. The average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday gifts, and experts believe people have been saving their money and learning how to stretch a dollar. "Consumers are healthy, $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines," said Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. "They have paid down debt. We've seen $5...
RETAIL
theblockcrypto.com

Klarna continues shopping spree with discount startup deal

Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna shows no sign of stopping its acquisition spree. The lender has acquired discount browser extension Piggy, according to a report from FinanceFWD. Much like the PayPal-acquired Honey, Piggy alerts users to cheaper offers when browsing shopping websites. This is the eighth startup...
SHOPPING
Cleveland News - Fox 8

OREGON, OH
WOOD TV8

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.
RETAIL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

OREGON, OH

