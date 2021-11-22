Holiday Shopping Spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is like comeback season for Black Friday.
After a year where everyone stayed home and stores were closed due to COVID-19, this year shoppers can expect more activity around in-person shopping.
Customers are expected to spend more money in 2021 than they ever have.
The average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday gifts, and experts believe people have been saving their money and learning how to stretch a dollar.
“Consumers are healthy, $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines,” said Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “They have paid down debt. We’ve seen $5...
