Holiday Shopping Spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is like comeback season for Black Friday. After a year where everyone stayed home and stores were closed due to COVID-19, this year shoppers can expect more activity around in-person shopping. Customers are expected to spend more money in 2021 than they ever have. The average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday gifts, and experts believe people have been saving their money and learning how to stretch a dollar. “Consumers are healthy, $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines,” said Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “They have paid down debt. We’ve seen $5...

