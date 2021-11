It is one of the most iconic landmarks in Minneapolis, and half of it is missing, where did the cherry from the "Spoonbridge and Cherry" sculpture go?. Well, like most things outdoors in Minnesota, the dramatic changes in weather require the sculpture to be repainted every 8-10 years, and this is one of the years. Yesterday, crews removed the cherry and put it on a truck for a cross-country trip.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO