ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Kickstart: The perfect tree is the one you can get your hands on in 2021

By Rhoda Miel
plasticsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfect tree is the one you can get your hands on in 2021. Yes, Virginia, there is a Christmas tree shortage this year. You can place much of the blame on issues for real trees that go far beyond state or country borders. Drought and wildfires hit tree-growing regions that...

www.plasticsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
planomoms

Where can you get your Christmas Tree Nearby?

So if you want to have an adventure this year, then get the whole family into the spirit of the season and hunt for that special tree that is definitely a realistic tree, because it is!. Have fun and all the best in cutting your own Christmas tree – there’ll...
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Cute And Small Christmas Trees You Can Get For Your Home From IKEA

The time is approaching to put the Christmas tree at home. Don’t you have it yet? Do you want to renew it? This is what we have seen on the IKEA website!. It’s been a few weeks since we were able to see the IKEA news for Christmas 2021-2022. Now, we have stopped by their website to take a look at the novelties in Christmas trees, in the VINTED 2021 collection. One of the proposals that we liked the most is this large Christmas tree. If you have space, it is a very good option in terms of quality and price. And, in addition to not puncturing, it takes up little space when it is collected. It is artificial and can go both indoors and outdoors.
SHOPPING
B98.5

You May Not Want To Wait Too Long To Get Your Christmas Tree

There is nothing more magical than having a real Christmas Tree for the Holidays. The adventure you go on to get it (even if it is just bought from a lot), decorating the tree, the smell. It really does add something to your Christmas celebration. If your family is a...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

What is a tree skirt and do you need one?

There’s no skirting around the issue – the base of your Christmas tree deserves the very best. You top its needles with stars and angels, twinkling fairy lights, hanging baubles and decos galore, and it looks stunning. There’s a sparkle in your eye as you step back and admire all your hard work…
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
MarketRealist

Why Is There a Christmas Tree Shortage in 2021?

Families in the U.S. hope to celebrate the holidays in a more robust manner in 2021 thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations. However, holiday decor might be impacted. Christmas trees, a staple for many U.S. festivities, will be harder to find in some parts of the country. Article continues below advertisement.
AGRICULTURE
98.7 Jack FM

You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Starting on Saturday

Abrameit’s Tree Farm is right down Highway 183 from Buc-ee's, on the left-hand side if you are heading south. You can choose and cut your very own Virginia Pine Christmas Tree. The price of the tree will depend on the height of the tree. If you prefer you can choose a precut Fraser, Noble, and Nordman, Douglas Firs. Those are already priced.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
danspapers.com

Find Your Perfect Christmas Tree on the North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. With Thanksgiving now behind us, it’s the ideal time to pick out a tree for the Christmas season. For many of us, no artificial tree will do — we need that fresh pine smell and outdoorsy essence. Plus, making a day out of cutting down the family Christmas tree can create a memorable holiday tradition. The North Fork has about a half dozen tree farms you’ll want to consider for all your holiday tree shopping needs.
WADING RIVER, NY
Lifehacker

How to Decorate a Room With Christmas Greenery Without a Whole Tree

Thanksgiving is over, which means the inflatable lawn turkeys will soon be replaced by inflatable lawn candy canes and holiday lights. And for those who celebrate and decorate for Christmas, it’s time to decide whether to chop a real, live outside tree and bring it into their home for a few weeks, or dust off the artificial tree in the basement and light some pine-scented candles.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Jobs Act#Drought#Oregonian#The Washington Post#National Tree Co#Plastics News Economics#Americans
newschain

Which Christmas tree is the right one for your space?

So, how do you choose your Christmas tree? Does it often end up too tall, too squat, too sticky-out or dropping its needles faster than you can get it through the front door?. You may need to measure up properly, but with the help of some expert tips, you can choose the best tree for any situation.
HOME & GARDEN
WKRG

Best cheap Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and though it seems like summer was just yesterday, it’s not too early to do some advanced planning, including shopping for a Christmas tree. This year, with the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain of almost every product, early action is even more critical to avoid a last-minute scramble searching for a cheap Christmas tree.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
China
BHG

7 Tabletop Christmas Trees That Make the Cutest Holiday Decorations

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Many people like the idea of a real Christmas tree that stands (at least) 6 feet tall, full of branches dripping with shiny ornaments, sparkling lights, and finished with a beautiful topper. But that's not always the most realistic option, especially if you live in a smaller space, are on a tight budget, or have a pet who likes to play with (destroy) your decorations. A tabletop Christmas tree is a perfect option for any size of space, they come in a variety of price points, and, you can easily keep it out of your furry friend's reach. Plus, with all of these options, you can either keep the tree as a houseplant or plant it outdoors and watch your former pint-sized Tannenbaum flourish.
HOME & GARDEN
Mental_Floss

Looking to Deck Out Your Small Space for the Holidays? Try a Half or Corner Christmas Tree

Though decorating for the holidays may brighten your mood after the fact, the actual process can be a pain, especially when you have to reach around your tree to hang ornaments on the back of it. To avoid straining your arm and sticking yourself with pine needles, consider ditching the traditional Christmas tree altogether and opt for these half trees that stand flush against the wall, saving you precious space and decorating time.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy