Music

Michael Bublé is singing about Christmas sweaters now

 6 days ago
Michael Bublé may soon become as synonymous with Christmas as Santa...

104.1 WIKY

Michael Bublé’s new holiday special to feature Camila Cabello, Kermit the Frog & ‘Ted Lasso’ star

Like all his holiday specials in years past, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, airing next Monday night, will feature a lineup of special guest stars. Billboard reports that Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and R&B singer Leon Bridges will all join Michael for the show. Billboard points out that Michael’s toddler daughter, Vida, is evidently a fan of Camila’s: Last year, she joined her dad in singing Camila’s hit “Señorita” during a livestream.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Michael Bublé’s got the perfect gift idea for that Michael Bublé fan in your life

It’s officially holiday shopping season, and if you’re looking for a gift for that Michael ﻿Bublé fan in your life, Michael recommends the 10th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set version of his album Christmas. It comes with cool stuff like cards, wrapping paper, an ornament, a CD of bonus tracks, a DVD, the original album on both CD and vinyl and a lithograph personally autographed by Michael. But that last item, he admits, was a mistake.
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Michael Bublé teases Justin Bieber over his Tim Hortons partnership

Justin Bieber‘s partnership with Tim Hortons is finally here, but it appears one of his fellow Canadians isn’t all that impressed. Michael Bublé poked fun at the “Peaches” singer on Monday when telling the coffee chain why they should have partnered with him instead. The video coincided with the arrival...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Will Michael Bublé have a Las Vegas residency in 2022?

SINGER Michael Bublé is bringing his music to Las Vegas. The award winning performer announced his residency that will take place next year. Will Michael Buble have a Las Vegas residency in 2022?. On Monday, December 6, Michael Bublé released a statement about his next slated performance dates. He revealed...
CELEBRITIES
news3lv.com

Michael Bublé announces limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Superstar singer Michael Bublé has announced he will headline a limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas this spring. Bublé will perform six shows in April and May at the Resorts World Theatre, complete with a full orchestra and more. "As everyone knows, I always love...
LAS VEGAS, NV
imdb.com

Michael Bublé Reveals His Family's Sweet Musical Tradition for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Michael Bublé's new holiday special is on the horizon. The award-winning singer will debut Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City on Monday, Dec. 6, which will feature a mix of comedy, music and celebrity guests, including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and more. But how does the king of Christmas celebrate the holidays when he's not creating a festive project during this time of year? In an exclusive interview with E! News, Michael revealed the sweet musical tradition that his family performs every year. "We sing the song 'Feliz Navidad' for 7,000 times...over...
CELEBRITIES
heymix.com

NBC’s ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’ to feature Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and more

Michael Bublé’s NBC Christmas special, titled Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will feature special guests including Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Waddingham and Kermit the Frog. Bublé said in a press release: “I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests. It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special

Terrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies are found in the back garden of a house in the British city of Nottingham. The gripping four-episode limited series is directed by Will Sharpe, who previously worked with Colman on the catch-it-if-you-did-miss it sitcom Flowers. —Clark Collis.
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

How to watch Michael Bublé's ‘Christmas in the City’ special tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

Multi Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé is doing what he does best: Christmas music on TV. “Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” special airs on NBC on Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The special incorporates music, funny skits and celebrity guests to honor the 10th anniversary of Bublé's chart-topping album “Christmas.” The special will film in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michael Bublé reveals very special news that will thrill fans

Get ready, Las Vegas, because Michael Bublé is coming!. The Canadian crooning sensation has just announced a six-night residency that will take place at America's Playground next spring. Michael will take the stage at Resorts World from April 27 to May 7. Michael had an amazing time in Las Vegas...
CELEBRITIES
toughpigs.com

VCR Alert: Kermit to Celebrate the Holidays with Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé’s (mostly) annual Christmas tradition continues this year with a brand new, star-studded musical special. And nothing is as star-studded as it could be without a Muppet or two. Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will feature Kermit the Frog as a special celebrity guest. Other celebs will include...
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

Michael Bublé Talks Getting 'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham to Perform on His Christmas Special (Exclusive)

Michael Bublé is ready to deliver his holiday classics to fans everywhere, and he's bringing along a number of friends. The singer celebrates the most magical time of the year with his NBC special, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, which includes special guests Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier, Bublé also touched on how he got Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham to perform with him.
CELEBRITIES
