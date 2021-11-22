Moore Colson named a Top 100 Internship Program

When Chad Killen, OD, ‘19, Resident ‘20, FAAO, completed his residency at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry (PCO) at Salus University, he realized how much he loved the experience. While practicing at PCO/Salus’ clinical facility, The Eye Institute (TEI), he had the opportunity to learn from a number of mentors and gained a great understanding of the various approaches to managing ocular disease.
Franciscan Health has appointed Jason Rieser director of its Family Medicine Program. He most recently served as interim chief after joining the residency in 2016. “It is my sincere privilege to lead our wonderful program into the next chapter,” he said. “I am keenly aware of the history and reputation of our program, and I am dedicated to preserving those traditions and the culture that make us who we are.”
Project REAP (Real Estate Associate Program), the nation’s leading effort to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, is announcing the return of Open Access, an initiative to increase diverse representation in community development finance. The Community Development Finance industry is dedicated to improving under-resourced...
Comments / 0