ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Dogs available for adoption in Panama City

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dF7Tm_0d4qbjfh00
hedgehog94 // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Panama City

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Panama City, Florida on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Where people in Panama City are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFxvM_0d4qbjfh00
Petfinder

Kali

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3wPV_0d4qbjfh00
Petfinder

Murphy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFmHB_0d4qbjfh00
Petfinder

Badger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPAae_0d4qbjfh00
Petfinder

Trooper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier (mixed)
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five questions about Biden’s move on freezing student loans

President Biden’s extension of a moratorium on federal student loan payments means millions of borrowers will start paying back what they owe for their education for the first time since the start of the pandemic just two months before the midterms in the fall. Biden moved the deadline from...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pet Adoption#Bull Terrier
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy