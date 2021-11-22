ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, as a shareholder, OPERS can sue Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s part of a class action lawsuit...

www.10tv.com

Washington Post

Ohio attorney general sues Meta over Facebook Papers revelations

Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, alleging the company formerly known as Facebook misled the public about its algorithm and “knowingly exploited its most vulnerable users,” including children, to drive profits. In a lawsuit filed Friday on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and...
OHIO STATE
