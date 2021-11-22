ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC Parents Can Model Healthy Conversations this Thanksgiving with Free Triple P – Positive Parenting Program

Business Wire
 6 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the holiday season approaching and Orange County’s (OC) extended families preparing for more time together, child psychologists and parents are applauding a free positive parenting program that’s helping guide parents in handling conflict, stress, and family disagreements. The Positive Parenting Program—Triple P—can be accessed by OC parents...

IN THIS ARTICLE
