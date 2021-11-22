OC Parents Can Model Healthy Conversations this Thanksgiving with Free Triple P – Positive Parenting Program

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The decision to vaccinate children as young as five years old has not been an easy one for many families. CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with a group of parents, along with a pediatrician, to talk about their concerns. Moore: I have two toddlers myself. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. So I get it, I get that there are questions. We all are vaccinated. You had to be to get inside the broadcast center. But when you think about giving your kids the shot, there are more questions that go into making that decision. Roya Kalaghchi: I don’t like...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO