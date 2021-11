For the second time in a year, the globe watched to see if there would be justice for Black life in an American courtroom. The first, of course, was the trial of Derrick Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd in May of 2020, resulting in worldwide uprisings. The result was a conviction. Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for kneeling on Floyd’s back for almost nine minutes while Floyd cried for his mama and said, “I can’t breathe.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO