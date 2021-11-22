ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton’s 1960s Acoustic Guitar Sells for $625,000 at Auction

By Philip Trapp
 5 days ago
An original Eric Clapton guitar — a 1968 Martin acoustic used by the musician in his short-lived '70s act Derek and the Dominos — was the highest-selling item among a recent auction of rock memorabilia by Julien's Auctions, last week's "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll" sale. The Clapton...

