ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Antenna unveils teaser for upcoming Christmas carol album sung by Yoo Jae Suk, Sam Kim, Lee Mi Joo, Jung Seung Hwan, & more

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll label artists under Antenna will be working together for a Christmas carol album, 'See You Here Again Next Winter'!. The brand new teaser video for the...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Watch: Song Yoon Ah, Jun So Min, Lee Sung Jae, And Chansung Introduce Their Roles At “Show Window: The Queen’s House” Script Reading

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House” has taken drama fans behind the scenes of the script reading!. “Show Window: The Queen’s House” is about a woman who supports another woman’s affair without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. Song Yoon Ah stars as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her perfect family; Lee Sung Jae stars as Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband; Jun So Min stars as Yoon Mi Ra, her friend and her husband’s secret lover; and 2PM’s Chansung stars as Han Jung Won, her little brother who will stop at nothing to help his sister.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Weki Meki unveils first MV teaser for upcoming single 'Siesta'

On November 15 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group released the first music video teaser for their upcoming single "Siesta," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'I Am Me.' In the clip, the members are seen through a filter mimicking the film from a vintage-style camera, each relaxing by themselves in a different way. A preview of the single's serene yet joyful instrumental can be heard in the background.
MUSIC
sanantoniopost.com

South Korea: Yoo Jae Suk has become a shareholder of Kakao Entertainment

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean comedian and MC Yoo Jae-suk has become a shareholder of Kakao Entertainment. He reportedly refused Kakao's offer, but participated in recent capital increase with singer Yoo Hee-yeol, the head of his agency Athena Music. They will focus on expanding and growing Athena's business.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho, Byun Woo Seok, And Kang Mina Prepare For A Rebellion In Upcoming Drama Teaser

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal title) released a new teaser!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo (played by Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young (played by Yoo Seung Ho), who is known for living a very principled life.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Jae Suk
Person
Sam Kim
allkpop.com

Big Naughty unveils visualizer teaser for new single 'STAB' featuring DAY6's Jae

Big Naughty is only days away from releasing a new single!. On November 15 KST, The H1GHR MUSIC rapper unveiled a visualizer teaser for his upcoming song "STAB," featuring DAY6's Jae and produced by dress. The artistic visualizer consists of pencils and flowers in cones of white plaster. In the background, a minimalist R&B synthesizer plays in the background as vocals singing the song's hook are layered on top of it.
MUSIC
Soompi

Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, And More Face Hell As Society Collapses In “Hellbound” Poster

Upcoming drama “Hellbound” released a thrilling new poster!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Da Mi And Choi Woo Shik Unexpectedly Reunite In Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com “Our Beloved Summer”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Our Beloved Summer” released a heart-fluttering new teaser!. “Our Beloved Summer” is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up saying, “It was an awful time with you, let’s never meet again!” However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Our Beloved Summer” Unveils Youthful Characters Posters Of Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Noh Jung Ui, And Kim Sung Cheol

SBS’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Our Beloved Summer” has shared character posters!. “Our Beloved Summer” is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up saying, “It was an awful time with you, let’s never meet again!” However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Carol
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho Turns Into A Studious Examinee In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s new historical drama “Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms” (literal translation) has shared a glimpse of Yoo Seung Ho in character!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo (played by Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young (played by Yoo Seung Ho), who is known for living a very principled life.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Soompi

Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Heechul, Park Na Rae, And More Dish On The Friendships And Betrayal In Store On Variety Show “New World”

At the online press conference for Netflix’s upcoming series “New World,” the cast talked about their experience filming the variety show!. “New World” is a new variety program starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won. For six days, the stars will be staying together at a picturesque island where they will play games and forge friendships—with a few shocking twists and betrayals along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Ha Sung Woon is 'Electrified' in MV teaser

Ha Sung Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Electrified". In the MV teaser, Ha Sung Woon exposes his own photography and hangs out a record shop, where he seems to notice someone. "Electrified" is the title song of his sixth mini album 'Electrified: Urban Nostalgia' set to drop on November 19 KST.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Yoo Seung Ho is the Beleaguered Straight Man to Goofy Hyeri in New Poster and Stills for KBS Youth Sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom

I take solace in knowing that if a story is good I can usually overlook bad acting, especially if I’m fond enough of said actor or actress. The new poster and character stills are out for KBS Mon-Tues sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom, which will take over the time slot from The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) in the end of December. I totally concur with K-netz who think it’s just Hyeri being Deokseon in Joseon era because from all the stills it she nails that for sure. Yoo Seung Ho is clearly playing the straight man in the drama, his magistrate there to enforce prohibition laws and her hooch brewer thwarting him openly. I hate half of the poster above, Hyeri looks fine but Yoo Seung Ho’s stance is so awkward though I know what the concept is, that’s his trying to stop her brazen liquor sales, but his posture makes him look like Quasimodo lol. Hyeri does well for me when she’s playing a easy to like character personality and has chemistry with her male lead, namely Answer Me 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. I love Yoo Seung Ho in anything and everything performance wise but I always bail on his dramas midway because I just don’t like the story or script. So here’s to hoping this is a charming story.
MOVIES
Soompi

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Transforms Into A Daring Spirit Who Isn’t Afraid To Rebel For Upcoming Historical Drama With Yoo Seung Ho

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal translation) has shared a sneak peek of Girl’s Day’s Hyeri in character!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Lee Jung Jae and Shin Mina Become New Gucci Global Ambassador After Recent Hit Dramas Squid Game and Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Fashion house Gucci is striking while the iron is hot and snapping up two already top stars who have hit a recent career new high. Lee Jung Jae and Shin Mina have been named new Gucci Global Ambassadors for the brand and their first pictorials are out modeling from the Fall/Winter line. It’s…….interesting to say the least. Most of the looks are your usual couture assemblage where attention to detail, luxe fabrics, and/or edgy cuts draw your eye to clothing that isn’t practical and instead use to stand out. Shin Mina’s looks are okay, perhaps if she was with Gucci prior to filming Hometown Cha Cha Cha then her outfits for that drama would be more sleek and less country hodge podge. As for Lee Jung Jae, one would think it is hard to mess up a suit but Gucci did it here with a suit that has fur arms and HOMG is it just awful to look at. The cutest part is that Lee Jung Jae isn’t even trying to high fashion pose in his shots, he straight up has a “I’m just happy to be here” billion dollar smile and I love it!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Soompi

Park Gyu Young Shares What It Was Like To Work With Kim Min Jae In “Dali And Cocky Prince,” Her Real-Life Dating Style, And More

Park Gyu Young recently participated in a series of interviews for her drama “Dali and Cocky Prince,” which ended on November 11. “Dali and Cocky Prince” was a rom-com drama starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks traditional schooling book smarts but is extremely resourceful at making a living, and Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Soo Ae And Kim Kang Woo Raise Tension In New Teaser For Upcoming Drama “Artificial City”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Artificial City” has released a new teaser!. “Artificial City” is a new mystery thriller set against the backdrop of an art museum that belongs to Sung Jin Group, a major conglomerate that holds the reins of both the political and financial spheres of South Korea. The drama will tell the story of the greed and ambition of those who strive to reach the top of society.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy