Dr. Leonard Friedland calls antimicrobial resistance “the silent pandemic,” and says vaccines are how we prevent it. As pathogens develop resistance to antibiotics and other therapies, we must turn to new solutions—or, as Leonard Friedland, MD, puts it, old solutions: vaccines. “The best treatment of a disease is to actually not have to treat it at all but to prevent it, and that’s the role of vaccines. Vaccines are, after clean water, the most effective public health tool that’s ever been introduced,” Friedland said.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO