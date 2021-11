After a massive renovation, the doors of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building will be flung open at last on Nov. 20. Since 2004, the building has been an empty space along the National Mall, unused save for a handful of events over the past few years. Originally built to house the exhibits for America’s first World’s Fair, the museum was given the nickname “mother of museums” when it first premiered in 1881. But this definitely isn’t your mother’s museum. Appropriately titled FUTURES, the first exhibit, which opens this weekend, is almost assertively modern in look, feel, and philosophy.

