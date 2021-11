Recent Japanese suspense drama series “Guilty Flag” is to be launched at next week’s Asian Television Forum (ATF) as a scripted format by entertainment group Nippon Television. “Guilty Flag,” which runs to twenty 60-minute episodes, follows a man whose wife and kids suddenly disappear. He frantically searches for them but has no leads. To convince the police to start an investigation, he uses the power of social media to bring their disappearance to the public’s attention. However, speculative minds begin to think that maybe he is the real culprit, and eyes are focused on him as he becomes driven into a corner. At the...

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO