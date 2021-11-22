ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Country Albums That Turned 30 in 2021

By Lorie Liebig
K92.3
K92.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been 30 years since some of country music's most impactful albums of the early '90s were first introduced to fans....

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

Can Luke Combs Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Luke Combs topped off a banner week for his career by releasing a new video for his brand-new song, "Doin' This." Will he head up the most popular country videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers. Combs took home Entertainer of the Year honors at the...
MUSIC
The Post and Courier

Former WLTX broadcaster Natalie Roers releases debut country album

It’s been a long and winding road for Natalie Roers to arrive as a singer/songwriter. Roers, who now has an established career as a professional author and voice-over actress, spent nearly a decade anchoring morning and afternoon newscasts for WLTX. The juggling act of her career, family and eclectic array of creative interests meant that music got set aside — until now as her debut EP "Dollhouse" arrived last week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Tracy Lawrence
People

It's Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas! Country Stars Offer Gifts of Music with These New Albums and EPs

Thanksgiving? Meh. Just like the song says, we need a little Christmas, right this very minute — and what better way to get it started than with holiday music?. This season, country artists have been obliging in force, turning out a blizzard of new albums and EPs. Brett Eldredge, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brett Young, the Pistol Annies, Josh Turner and so many more have created songs virtually guaranteed to kindle your Christmas spirit.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Deep Purple ‘Turning To Crime’ For New Album

Coming on Friday (November 26th) is Deep Purple's new covers album, titled Turning To Crime. Once again the band has joined forces with legendary producer Bob Ezrin, with the band tackling new takes on classic cuts by Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, Love, Bob Dylan, the Yardbirds, Little Feat, the Bob Seger System, and Cream, among others. Due to the pandemic, the set marks the first time Purple has primarily recorded virtually.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
capradio.org

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend, has died at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Broadway songwriter has died at age 91. His death occurred early this morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Company on Broadway. Sondheim would have been the first to tell you he was a Broadway baby. As a...
CELEBRITIES
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy