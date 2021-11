Staying true to her name, Busy Philipps was very active this Thanksgiving as she dressed up to perform for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The actress performed in the parade with “Girls5eva” cast members Sara Bareilles, Renèe Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell. “Girls5eva” is the fictional music group formed on the Peacock show of the same title of which Philipps is one of the main characters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) For her look, Philipps rocked a very pink and very cold-weather appropriate ensemble of a pink plaid overcoat, a...

