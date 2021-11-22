ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmeston, NY

DEVELOPING STORY: Hunter Shot in Edmeston on Saturday

By Kristine Bellino
CNY News
 5 days ago
A hunter is in stable condition following what appears to have been an accidental shooting in the Town of Edmeston on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The victim is a 33-year-old man whose identity is not being...

CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

