Eugene, OR

Vaccine lotteries were not a win, study by UO economist finds

 5 days ago

The use of cash lotteries to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates were not effective, according to a new study from UO economist Ben Hansen and researchers from Bentley University, the University of Colorado Denver and San Diego State University. “We studied the announcement of these large lottery prizes for vaccinations...

