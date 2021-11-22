ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Were ‘Wed’ By Berry’s 8-Year-Old Son

By Mike Nied
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halle Berry and her partner Van Hunt have been together for over a year now, and people are starting to ask if they're considering getting married. As it turns out, they already said "I do." Sorta. Last week, the couple were asked if wedding bells were in their future...

HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Says She's A 'Much Better Mother' With Partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently gushed about her relationship with her partner, musician Van Hunt, and how their love has impacted her parenting. During an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, the Oscar winner said that being with Hunt makes her feel “fulfilled” and in turn has helped improve her parenting.
gladstonedispatch.com

Halle Berry: I feel fulfilled

Halle Berry feels "fulfilled" in her romance with Van Hunt. The 55-year-old actress - who has Nahla, 13, and Maceo, eight, from previous relationships - has confessed to loving life with her boyfriend. Halle - who has already been married three times, to Olivier Martinez, Eric Benet and David Justice...
ComicBook

Halle Berry Wants to Remake Catwoman

Catwoman star Halle Berry would love to direct another version of the movie. She talked to Jake's Takes about her upcoming film Bruise. The Monster's Ball star actually is behind the camera for this outing and is shifting toward directing. If given the chance to revisit any of her past roles, that's the one she would go back and try again. Catwoman is a film that has undergone a bit of a transformation for general audiences. Just like Jennifer's Body, it's a cult classic as people begin to appreciate the unique contribution to the genre. (As there are calls for different superhero movies, Catwoman is very different as far as this whole operations goes.) Just this Halloween, you saw a bunch of fans cosplaying her version of the character. Check out what she had to say down below.
Telegraph

Bruised, review: a gutsy redemption tale as old as time from Halle Berry

Bruised is about hard knocks, second (and third, and fourth) chances. Halle Berry’s had a few. The Oscar-winning actress was so taken by Michelle Rosenfarb’s script about a washed-up MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter – intended once for Blake Lively – that she battled to get it made. Then she was so dissatisfied by other people’s directing ideas, she opted to take on that role, too. As a debut, it’s grungy, overscaled and rarely far from cliché. But it also has guts, and there’s a vigour to the acting that pulls it through.
Harper's Bazaar

Halle Berry's Latest Power Suit Is a Floral Velvet Dream

Halle Berry has worn another great suit. With the help of her stylist Lindsay Flores, Berry has chosen power suits, including a sexy and feminine edge, for screenings of her directorial debut Bruised. The star continued her press tour for the upcoming MMA film with a screening at the 92nd Street Y in NYC Friday night. For the event, she wore a floral velvet pantsuit by Veronica Beard, a softer follow-up to the metallic Pamella Roland suit she wore at the film's premiere in LA last week.
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Halle Berry praises Van Hunt for 'amazing' essay celebrating new movie Bruised

Halle Berry has praised her boyfriend Van Hunt for writing “the MOST amazing article” about her to celebrate the release of ‘Bruised’. The ‘Monster’s Ball’ star - who makes her directorial debut with the Netflix movie, which she also stars in - loved the essay penned by her record producer boyfriend for her lifestyle website Re-Spin.
Talking With Tami

Halle Berry Discusses Her Directorial Debut and Meeting Her Partner During Quarantine on Today’s “Tamron Hall

On the Tuesday, November 23 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Halle Berry joined the broadcast to shed light on her recent directorial debut for Netflix’s new film, “Bruised,” in which Berry also stars. The iconic actress also opened up about falling in love with partner Van Hunt during quarantine, as well as suffering from “mom guilt” as a working mother. Berry revealed whether she’d ever bring back her classic short haircut and her aspiration to star on Broadway. See the video inside…
shondaland.com

Halle Berry Takes the Director’s Chair

Halle Berry boasts 61 acting credits to her name, including, her Academy Award-winning role in 2001’s Monster’s Ball, which made Berry the first African-American to win the award for Best Actress in the ceremony’s history. Indeed, Berry has contributed both talent and grace to her on-screen roles, with many of...
mmanews.com

Halle Berry Lawyers Deny Cat Zingano’s Lawsuit Claims

In light of Cat Zingano’s lawsuit against Halle Berry, Berry’s lawyers maintain that “Alpha” was released by the UFC due to her lackluster fighting record and not his client. Bellator MMA fighter Cat Zingano sued Halle Berry, Bruised Film Productions LLC, Thunder Road Film Productions Inc. and Romulus Entertainment LLC...
brooklynvegan.com

5 takeaways from Cardi B and Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ soundtrack

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised -- "a triumphant sports drama about a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out" -- hits Netflix this Wednesday (11/24). Berry stars in the lead role of Jackie Justice, and she also executive produced the soundtrack along with Cardi B, which is out today. I haven't seen the film yet, but the soundtrack stands on its own as one of the year's most significant releases. Here are five reasons why:
mynews13.com

Halle Berry to receive People's Icon Award

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 for her contributions in film and television, including being the first Black best actress Oscar winner. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the...
In Style

Halle Berry's Go-to CBD Brand Is Launching a New Fragrance Line

Surrounded by a vivid display of breathtaking floral arrangements inside of Atlanta's dreamy flower-covered REVISED Garden Room restaurant, Brown Girl Jane founders Malaika Jones, Tai Beauchamp, and Nia Jones wrapped up the final day of the brand's inspirational Health and Wellness Summit with an exciting announcement. As waiters swapped trays...
