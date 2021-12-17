ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Parts Shortage from Chip

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fihvc_0d4npmp900 Until recently, cars were simple machines. In fact, even in the early 2000s most cars had only a handful of electronic control units, or ECUs as they're called. These tiny control units use semiconductor microchips to moderate various aspects of the engine and other electronics of the vehicle. However today, vehicles can have dozens of ECUs and even more semiconductor chips. Semiconductor chips are tiny in size but complex and time-consuming to make. According to
Statista , most semiconductor chips are manufactured in Asia, and when the world shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, semiconductor factories were left idle for months. In a perfect storm - due to more people working and doing school from home - the need for devices that use ECUs increased, creating the chip shortage bottleneck.

Because demand has continued to outpace supply, the chip shortage crisis has reduced the number of new cars rolling off assembly lines and into dealership lots, causing headaches for dealers and customers alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YESBL_0d4npmp900

The impact of the chip shortage on the new car market

As with any commodity where supply is low and demand is high, low availability and high prices have become the name of the car buying game. Limited supplies have caused many customers to settle for a car they don't really want just because it was available, and pay a market adjustment of several thousands of dollars above the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

These less-than-ideal buying conditions for customers make it difficult to find the vehicle they're looking for and pay what you've budgeted for - leaving customers with limited options to choose from.

Dealers like Volkswagen Cypress , however, have anticipated these bottlenecks and are here to help anyone looking for a new car.

How Volkswagen Cypress is bucking trends

If you are tired of walking around empty dealership lots or being told you have to pay thousands more than MSRP to get a new car, Volkswagen Cypress is about to become your best friend. "We have many customers who come to us after being told by another dealership that they have to pay thousands more than MSRP just to get a new car," said Alex Garcia, general sales manager at Volkswagen Cypress. "Many of these guests had even put a deposit down on that car but were told last minute that the price had changed.

At Volkswagen Cypress we are still offering great deals and we allow our guests special access to our list of incoming vehicles so they can choose the exact car they want. We strive to make the new car buying experience positive regardless of the shortage we're experiencing! We believe our customers will remember that."

Part of the positive treatment at Volkswagen Cypress comes from their willingness to allow customers access to their incoming pipeline of vehicles during their VIP Access Sale.

"The car shopping market is very different right now than in years past, so we're eager to help our guests navigate it. The truth is that we're getting a steady-stream of new cars weekly," said Garcia. "The key is getting your name on the car you want during our VIP Access Sale so it's not sold before it gets here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyxY1_0d4npmp900

Volkswagen Cypress is also offering as low as 0% APR on the remaining 2021 models, no payments until next year, and low leases during their Sign Then Drive promotion on 2022 Volkswagen models. Plus, Volkswagen Cypress is home of the MSRP Vehicle Exchange where guests can get the original base MSRP for your trade-in, deducting only for mileage, manufacturer incentives, and any damage. (2010 and newer and excludes high lines).

In addition, Volkswagen Cypress has a pre-order reservation platform for its popular electric vehicle, the ID.4. Interested buyers can custom-build and order their new EV right from VW Cypress's website starting with only a $100 deposit.

"We allow customers to pre-order certain vehicles like the ID.4 EV. Our customers deserve to get the car of their dreams and our VIP Access Sale allows them to do this," said Garcia.

During this difficult time in the car market, Volkswagen Cypress is all about providing solutions to its customers - and with their VIP Access Sale, fair prices, incredible trade values and competitive lease deals, Volkswagen Cypress is a rarity among dealers.

Find out more by visiting Volkswagen Cypress today.

Comments / 0

Related
outsiderclub.com

“Smart” No Longer: Your CURRENT Car and the Chip Shortage

No one likes surprise car repairs. A whole lot of people are about to find they will face them next year. And it isn’t going to come from what you’d normally expect. Sure, the obvious comes up. I just dropped about two grand on a grab bag of common stuff that has been festering for a while but could wait no longer. Everything in the exhaust system, including the catalytic converter, spark plugs and coils, and all the bits and pieces involved with labor.
CARS
22 WSBT

Auto repair shops facing critical parts shortages

Local auto repair shops are backed up for months. A parts shortage has them struggling to find everything from batteries, to filters, to brake pads. WSBT 22's Ronnie Das spoke with a local auto shop that is concerned this part shortage can take years to fix. Watch Ronnie's report in the video above.
CARS
kfgo.com

VW’s SEAT adds output curbs in December as chip shortage lingers

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT has added new output curbs at its main assembly car plant near Barcelona in December, closing its factory for five days, because of global semiconductor supply bottlenecks, the company said on Monday. SEAT has decided to advance by one week its...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Volkswagen Cypress
CarBuzz.com

These Guys Will Help Stellantis Combat Chip Shortage

At this rate, we'll have to start referring to Foxconn as a major automotive industry player first and an iPhone maker second. The Taiwanese technology giant is well-known for manufacturing the popular iPhone but has made multiple headlines in the automotive industry this year for everything from its partnership with Fisker to the launch of its own range of electric vehicles.
SOFTWARE
motor1.com

UK consumer car finance market down again amid chip shortage

The consumer car finance market suffered in October as a global chip shortage reduced supply of new cars, according to figures revealed this week. Data from the Finance and Leasing Asscociation revealed an 11 percent drop in the number of vehicles financed in October compared with the same month in 2020.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Recommended Reading: The real cost of the global chip shortage

The world’s relentless demand for chips turns deadly in Malaysia. As COVID-19 rages throughout the world, global supply chains are stretched thin. By now you've heard the conditions created a global chip shortage that has affected many companies. What you probably haven't heard are first-hand accounts of how the push to keep factories open turned tragic for many families.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
psu.com

Global Chip Shortage To Continue Into 2023, Says Intel Boss

The global chip shortage is set to continue into 2023, according to Pat Gelsinger, head of industry giant Intel, despite manufacturers rushing to increase production in an effort to hit demand. Speaking in Malaysia as Intel announced an expansion to its back-end manufacturing efforts, Gelsinger pointed to the ongoing coronavirus...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Buy Monolithic Power Systems To Exploit The Chip Shortage

The use case growth for semiconductors is getting lost in endless headlines about shortages and cyclicality. It is a big opportunity for investors. The controlling shareholder at GlobalFoundaries on Friday made a stunning statement. Khaldoon Al Mubarak expects sales of semiconductors to reach $2 trillion by the middle 2030s. The sector is currently tracking at a $500 billion clip.
ELECTRONICS
8newsnow.com

CES chief: Chip shortage, not COVID, keeping exhibitors away

CES chief: Chip shortage, not COVID, keeping exhibitors away - Video: Associated Press. CES chief: Chip shortage, not COVID, keeping exhibitors away. Community survey on short-term rental regulations now open for public input. Surge in COVID-19 testing appointments before Christmas. Video could be key to finding suspect who shot Chinatown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

Engineering Your Way Out of the Global Chip Shortage

Leadership teams are pulling out all the stops to blunt the damage of the global semiconductor chip shortage on their businesses. But many are overlooking a critical factor that can position their company for a much smoother ride through this turbulent period: the engineering team. With chips now playing integral...
TECHNOLOGY
missouribusinessalert.com

The chips are down: Four graphics explaining the global semiconductor shortage

In early December, more than 50 executives of major American companies ranging from Silicon Valley technology giants Alphabet and Apple to Detroit automakers Ford and General Motors sent a letter to congressional leadership calling for “prompt action” on an issue that “poses risks to our entire economy.” Their aim: legislation to bolster the country’s production and supply of semiconductors.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Mechanics

Buying a Car Seems Harder Than Ever. Here’s How to Get a Fair Price During the Global Chip Shortage.

If you’ve found yourself in need of a vehicle since the pandemic started, you likely know that we’re in one of the worst times to buy, due in part to the chip shortage that’s taken the automotive industry out at the knees. As we’ve been emerging from the dark depths of the pandemic, pent-up demand for vehicles is driving customers to buy in greater numbers than ever before. Reeling from that perfect storm of parts shortages and unprecedented demand, the automotive market could stay upside down well into 2022.
CARS
Cheddar News

'Terrible Time' to Buy a Car as Prices Surge Due to Chip Shortage

The automotive industry continues to reel as the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause prices to rise. Ben Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the car industry. "I think that right now is a terrible time to buy a new car because dealership lots are looking a bit thin," Preston said. He noted that once manufacturers had initially halted production due to the pandemic, chip companies shifted toward providing service to tech companies, leading to supply constraints as every new car built needs about 30 to 100 chips in its construction.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
13WMAZ

'It’s a great time to buy': Semiconductor chip shortage increasing car demand in Central Georgia

BYRON, Ga. — Anytime you use the touchscreen in your car, heated seats, or press your 'push to start" button, you've used what's called a semiconductor chip. “It’s a microchip that works a lot of the electronics in the vehicle, so it’s everything from a navigation system to power windows even heated seats and cool seats," Ashley Sutton, the general manager of Sutton Chevrolet, explained.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Chip shortage means homes may no longer come with basic appliances

Raleigh, N.C. — Local realtors say more people selling their homes are packing up their appliances — like washers, dryers and refrigerators. A shortage of computer chips means that kitchen appliances are more expensive and harder to find, so sellers aren't leaving them behind, according to Jon McBride, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston.
RALEIGH, NC
dailycameranews.com

Sony a7IV Camera Delayed Due to Chip Shortage

The new Sony a7IV camera is impacted by the chip shortage and high demand of course. As a result just like many other cameras the Sony A7 IV will be delayed. Sony Japan published a statement stating that the new Sony a7 IV is in short supply due to the unprecedented demand.
ELECTRONICS
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
103K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy