ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: What’s the Best Led Zeppelin Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the best Led Zeppelin song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the...

967theeagle.net

Comments / 1

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
John Bonham
openculture.com

How Led Zeppelin Stole Their Way to Fame and Fortune

When Bob Dylan released his 2001 album Love and Theft, he lifted the title from a book of the same name by Eric Lott, who studied 19th century American popular music’s musical thefts and contemptuous impersonations. The ambivalence in the title was there, too: musicians of all colors routinely and lovingly stole from each other while developing the jazz and blues traditions that grew into rock and roll. When British invasion bands introduced their version of the blues, it only seemed natural that they would continue the tradition, picking up riffs, licks, and lyrics where they found them, and getting a little slippery about the origins of songs. This was, after all, the music’s history.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

When Led Zeppelin Went Back to the Clubs to Debut Songs From ‘IV’

The bigger the concert spectacle, the bigger the audience disconnect. During Led Zeppelin's Fall 1970 arena tour, the rock giants found themselves burned out from the impersonal character of their massive concerts. And they aimed to fix that problem on their next jaunt – by returning to their roots. They launched their Back to the Clubs tour of the U.K. and Ireland at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 5, 1971.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

How a Harsh Recording Environment Inspired ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

Despite being one of the most grandiose-sounding rock records of all time, Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album was born out of hardscrabble recording conditions. They began recording the album colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV in December 1970 at London's Basing Street Studios. Soon, though, they sought a change of scenery and decamped to Headley Grange, a dilapidated country house in the rural Hampshire, England, where they recorded parts of Led Zeppelin III.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Artists#Rock Band#Loudwire Nights#Yardbirds
Classic Rock 96.1

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Led Zeppelin ‘IV’

Considering how this project has been so endlessly dissected, it might seem difficult to compile a list of 10 things you didn't know about Led Zeppelin IV. But that's just what we asked from George Case, author of Led Zeppelin FAQ: All That's Left to Know About the Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time.
ROCK MUSIC
Highway 98.9

How ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Finally Won Over Music Critics

The enmity between Led Zeppelin and the music press was well known by the time their fourth album arrived in November 1971. This was, after all, the band that had been viciously panned on both sides of the Atlantic – particularly in America. Each of their first three LPs only provided a new opportunity to hurl damning verbiage at Led Zeppelin.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

'A Tribute To Led Zeppelin' Announced By Powerhouse Vocalist Beth Hart

The Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Beth Hart takes on one of her most profound undertakings to-date by channelling the legendary voice of Robert Plant on A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, out February 25th via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The nine track album highlights the incredible musical spectrum that Led Zeppelin operated in. Listen to the first single, "Good Times Bad Times."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Stairway To Heaven' On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their iconic track, "Stairway To Heaven", on the fourth episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." The epic was written by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant during sessions at a mansion in Hampshire, England in what appears to...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share 1975 'Stairway To Heaven' Live Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video footage of a performance "Stairway To Heaven" from their legendary 1975 series of concerts at London's Earls Court Arena. The band played five shows over the course of nine nights in support of their sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", after the original three dates sold-out in a matter of hours and two more events were added due to overwhelming demand.
ROCK MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Led Zeppelin Release 1976 Earls Court ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Performance

Led Zeppelin has released their live performance of “Stairway to Heaven” – recorded during their historic concerts in 1975 at London’s Earls Court. Over the course of nine nights, they played five shows in support of “Physical Graffiti.” They originally booked only three dates, but after tickets sold out in mere hours, they decided to add two more dates. They played for three hours each!
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

ROBERT PLANT On LED ZEPPELIN Classic "When The Levee Breaks" - "It’s Just A Really Great Drum Sound, And The Coolest Sexy Groove Played By A Wild Man Who Was My Brother"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released their first new album in fourteen years, Raise The Roof, out now via Rounder Records. In a new interview with Time, the pair answered the phone from Nashville to talk about genre boundaries, Led Zeppelin joining TikTok, and the enduring impact of “When The Levee Breaks”. An excerpt follows:
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The History of the Greatest Musicians of All-Time: Led Zeppelin

Much like the Beatles in the 1960s, Led Zeppelin was known as one of the greatest rock bands of all time, taking the music industry by storm with their epic lyrics, amazing talent, and unique sound. With origins ranging from the blues to heavy metal, the group created a genre for themselves that would make them legendary to music fans around the world.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share 'Misty Mountain Hop' Reunion Performance Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of their classic "Misty Mountain Hop" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The footage arrives in sync with the 9th anniversary of the band's release of "Celebration Day", the concert film and live album of their appearance at London's O2 Arena on December 10, 2007, when they headlined a tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.
ROCK MUSIC
967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy