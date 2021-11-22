Welcoming family into your home for Thanksgiving? Here’s how to keep COVID out

Ah, ‘tis the season when family descends upon one lucky relative’s house for what’s usually the biggest meal of the year. But then what? If you have parents, siblings, third cousins and in-laws in every nook and cranny, sometimes it’s necessary for everyone involved to get out for a while and enjoy each other’s company in new surroundings. Or maybe you want an escape all on your own. In either scenario, the just-announced winners of the Best in DFW reader’s choice awards have you covered in a variety of ways, starting with a trio of can’t-miss outdoor adventures followed by eight great spots for some of the North Texas’ best alcoholic libations (and atmospheres to match). Read on for 11 ways to escape before or after Thanksgiving dinner.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO