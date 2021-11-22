Labeling Content and Artwork Management Solutions

The out-of-the-box solution enables broadcasters and other content owners to quickly and easily set up, launch and run their own mobile and TV apps. JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, announced the company has partnered with Applicaster, the SaaS app management platform, to launch an integrated OTT app solution for broadcasters and content owners alike. The out-of-the-box solution enables content owners to quickly launch their own custom OTT apps at scale without requiring any development, reducing time-to-market and operational costs. Content owners also gain access to JW Player’s industry-leading data insights to optimize their content and monetization strategies.
Comments / 0