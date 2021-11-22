Labeling Content and Artwork Management Solutions

This is an interesting and varied Communications role within the Outreach team at UAL working across our colleges. Not everyone has equal opportunity to enter higher education. We want to change this through UAL Insights - our projects and programmes which support students as they progress to the next stage of their creative education. The Outreach Content Manager is a pivotal member of the UAL Outreach team and you will work across the team and with our community of students, graduates and tutors to communicate the story and values of our Insights programme.

