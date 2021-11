Mixed Results And Favorable Outlook Spur Dollar Tree. Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) are rocketing higher after the Q3 results not because the results were good but because of higher pricing. The results were only OK but higher pricing means they will get better. The company announced it was going all-in on higher prices and raising the minimum price on all items to $1.50. The decision is due to rising inflation and comes after successfully testing the price increase at select stores across the U.S. The company did not give any guidance for the coming year but investors are viewing the price news positively.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO