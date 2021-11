Trevor Siemian has not been the answer at the quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, and it could prompt a change in strategy from coach Sean Payton. Siemien went 17-of-29 for a paltry 163 yards in Thursday’s 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, raising questions about his suitability for the starting role. Payton faced questions about why he didn’t go to Taysom Hill, who is capable of playing the position but has been used exclusively in other roles in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO