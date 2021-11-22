ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conveyor belt molder Intralox invests $60 million in Louisiana expansion

By Plastics News Staff
rubbernews.com
 6 days ago

Plastic conveyor belt maker Intralox LLC is investing $60 million to expand its molding and assembly capacity at its Hammond, La., plant. The company said in a Nov. 18 statement that the expansion, which will be completed by the end of 2022, will expand its output by 50 percent, create 425...

www.rubbernews.com

