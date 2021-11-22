ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nine presents only ’90s kids will get

By Rachel Feltman
Popular Science
Popular Science
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43M2gA_0d4mPSGC00
Best nostalgic treats https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWzKD_0d4mPSGC00 Reptar Bars Check Price

A chocolatey classic to bring you back to the Rugrat days.

Best 90's tee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzKWk_0d4mPSGC00 Daria Sick Sad World Inverted Logo T-Shirt Check Price

It’s Daria’s world and we’re just living in it.

Best costume https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38d9Xl_0d4mPSGC00 Nickelodeon's Rugrats Reptar Inflatable Adult Costume Check Price

Win any and every costume costume with this inflatable reptar.

Buying the token ’90s child in your life a Discman this holiday season would be most excellent—but also semi impractical. We rounded up a few alternative ideas instead.

90’s Dad Cap: All That Hat Baseball Adjustable Strapback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243E5i_0d4mPSGC00

Retro Fashion

Fresh out the box! Stop, look, and watch! Ready yet? Get set! Amazon

Check Price

Bring it back to the OG Nickelodeon faves with this All That cap, which has a timeless design and retro style that adds flair to any outfit. Not all will remember the NickRewind classic, but if they do, this hat is a worthy gift of a certifiable 90’s kid.

Nickelodeon essential: The Nick Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1PD2_0d4mPSGC00

Collectible Classics

Put another nickel in. Nick Box

Check Price

The Nick Box is a subscription service that just dumps a bunch of Nickelodeon nostalgia right at your front door. A planter that looks like Gerald from “Hey Arnold”? Yes. A vinyl toy in the shape of one of those classic TMNT popsicles? Quite. Pete’s hat? You know it. To get more Nickelodeon-y, you’d have to slime your friends. $50 per box .

Daria-Approved: Sick Sad World Logo T-Shirt

Conversation Starter Tee

What, like you’d get them a ‘Poor, Pathetic Planet’ shirt?

Check Price

Can monkeys surf the net … and corrupt our kids? Chimpanzee chatrooms, next on “Sick, Sad World.” This tee is a brilliant conversation starter and is understood only by the niche ultimate 90’s crowd.

Board games: Cards Against Humanity 90s Nostalgia Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIbAH_0d4mPSGC00

Bring It Back

A party game for terrible millennials. Cards against humanity

Check Price

It’s too sexy for its shirt, allegedly. We believe it.

Timeless accessorizing: BodyJ4You Choker Necklace Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gaj6d_0d4mPSGC00

Forever Trending

With colors to go with every ‘fit. Amazon

Check Price

Thank goodness these came back into fashion. I mean, really. But gone are the days when you must beg mom and dad to indulge your choker needs at Claire’s. Get 24 tattoo chokers in assorted colors for one price.

Ultimate throwback accessory: JOYIN Slap Bracelets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzYlH_0d4mPSGC00

A Slappy Classic

Hours of mediocre entertainment. HOURS. Amazon

Check Price

Have a slappy New Year with this classic toy-meets-accessory that was a staple of any 90’s kid’s formative years.

Sweet treats: Ring Pop Hard Candy Pops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IigV3_0d4mPSGC00

Put a Ring On It

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Amazon

Check Price

This bucket has 40 Ring Pops inside, which means you and three friends are all set to have the best day ever.

Nostalgic treats: Reptar Bars

Chocolatey Classic

Green skin, blue spikes, with a really big roar.

Check Price

“A Reptar bar is chocolate, and nuts, and caramel and green stuff and it’s swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened, and sweetened til you can’t stop eatin’. The superest, the duperest, the double chocolate scoop-erest, the meanest, the best, it’s better than the rest. Reptar Bar, Reptar Bar, the candy bar supreme, the candy bar that turns your tongue green!”

Best costume: Nickelodeon’s Rugrats Reptar Inflatable Costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MUcB_0d4mPSGC00

Roar Like a Reptar

Get in full form. Amazon

Check Price

This inflatable dinosaur costume is just screaming to go on ice.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

2021 Holiday Season Gift Guide: Perfect Presents for Kids

Help make the holidays happier this year with great gifts for the kids in your life, whether they’re tech lovers, bookworms or none of the above. Kim Smith makes buying for readers easy with a range of illustrated books. The Canada native’s picture books range from Elf and School of Rock to Home Alone and Back to the Future.
CELEBRITIES
FanBolt.Com

’90s Cartoons That Made Us Geek Out As Kids (And Still Do)

Sitting down to enjoy Saturday morning cartoons over a bowl of cereal was a staple of a millennial and zennial childhood. 90s cartoons are a great source of nostalgia for many, and plenty of 90s kids have no shame in revisiting their favorite shows from the past. While shows like...
COMICS
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
moneysavingmom.com

Razor A Kick Scooter for Kids only $20!

Get this Razor A Kick Scooter for Kids for the lowest price in three years!. Amazon has the Razor A Kick Scooter for Kids for just $20 right now!. This is the lowest price in over three years! Choose from several colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bar#Hard Candy#Reptar Bars Check#Og Nickelodeon#Nickrewind#Tmnt#Nickelodeon Y
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
SPY

Price Drop: Save 46% on the Disney Princess Castle Exclusively at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals just keep pouring in. In fact, today is the best day of the year to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, toys, and more. This holiday season, Walmart has amazing deals on many popular products, including LG OLED TVs, coffee makers, headphones, and tons more. However, if you’ve got a little princess on your holiday shopping list, then we’ve found a deal that will make you her Christmas hero. Right now, you can get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle for more than 46% off. This drops the price from its regular listing...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
The Free Press

Get the kids in on the baking action

Q. I love the holiday times and I especially love baking. I want to get my daughter and young grandchildren involved. Do you have any tips on how to get them interested?. A. Parents and grandparents love making holiday memories and there’s no better activity for this than baking with your grandkids. It is reason enough to risk getting flour onto your kitchen floor. Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked goods, especially during this magical time of year. Revel in this sweet-smelling activity and invite the aunties, uncles and cousins over for even more fun.
KIDS
CBS Austin

Capital M: Getting a jumpstart on Holiday shopping for kids

11/17/21 — Kids are making their holiday lists of must-have toys. Today, parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi joins us to help parents simplify shopping this time of year and save money. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at WeAreAustin Lifestyle Show.
KIDS
KOOL 96.5

I Can’t Be The Only One in Idaho Saving Boxes For Christmas Presents

I'm not moving and I don't have any plans to move, yet my house is getting filled with empty boxes. I just know that Christmas is coming and most of the presents I'm going to need to wrap will not be in a geometrically easy shape to wrap. So I'm saving nice square-edged boxes to make my life easier over the next month. I'd make a great cat right now because almost every box I see becomes a box I need to keep.
IDAHO STATE
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Popular Science

Popular Science

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy