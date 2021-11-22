‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Ridley Scott’s Tale Of Fashion & Betrayal Overflows With Excess

Defining cool is as hopeless as explaining what makes a joke funny. That doesn’t stop Tom Donohue from trying anyway in his (arguably deeply uncool TMC-bound) documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool.” A cavalcade of colleagues and friends, along with a motley string of celebrity fans (Jon Hamm, RZA), do their best to figure out what about the awkward Italian kid from Steubenville, Ohio helped him embody (as one writer puts it) “all-American cool” during that postwar period when nightclub hip briefly went mainstream. Was it the effortlessly smooth singing voice, the wary vulnerability of his dramatic acting, the delicately cocked cigarette and snappy suits, his athletic dancer’s grace, or his confident stage spontaneity that let him goof off with other cool cats while never losing control? The answer appears to be all the above, alongside a not-inconsiderable self-isolating streak.

