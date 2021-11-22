ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Inventing Anna’ Teaser: Shonda Rhimes’ Latest Netflix Show Is All About An Heiress Who Never Was

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican TV producer Shonda Rhimes made her name with ABC hits “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” She’s a full-fledged mogul now, with a multi-year deal with Netflix that has already spawned the mega-popular “Bridgerton.” There are plenty a dozen other Rhimes-led projects on the way, as well, all exclusive to Netflix. So,...

showbizjunkies.com

‘Inventing Anna’ Teaser Trailer: Who is Anna Delvey?

Netflix just released an early teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series Inventing Anna which is – as the tagline states – “inspired by the true story of a total fake.” The limited series has set a February 11, 2022 premiere date and stars Ozark‘s Julia Garner as Anna, a woman who claimed to be an heiress but turned out to be a talented con artist.
TV SERIES
southernminn.com

‘Inventing Anna’: Netflix Series Asks Who Is Anna Delvey? in First Look (VIDEO)

Shondaland is gearing up for its latest addition as Netflix unveiled its first look and premiere date for the upcoming limited series Inventing Anna. Set to debut on Friday, February 11, 2022, Inventing Anna is a nine-episode show inspired by the true story of a total fake known as Anna Delvey who is portrayed by Ozark‘s starlet Julia Garner. Shonda Rhimes serves as executive producer and showrunner on the highly-anticipated new series which joins her previous Shondaland projects Bridgerton and Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker at Netflix.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Who is Anna Delvey? The true story of fake socialite portrayed in Netflix’s Inventing Anna

Netflix has released its first trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming series, Inventing Anna, which is set to premier in 2022.The series follows journalist Vivian Kent (played by Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a Russian-born German socialite who scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.A sneak peek at the nine-episode series shows Delvey at high and low points in her con artist career. In one shot, we see her sitting on the front row at London Fashion Week, while in another she appears to be in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Anna Deavere Smith
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Terry Kinney
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Anders Holm
Person
Shonda Rhimes
E! News

Julia Garner Is Unrecognizable in First Teaser for Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna

Watch: Julia Garner Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Her Character Ruth. Julia Garner's transformation into Anna Delvey is truly a masterpiece. On Monday, Nov. 22, Netflix dropped the first teaser for Shonda Rhimes' highly anticipated take on the drama surrounding infamous social climber Delvey (born Anna Sorokin). And it's safe to say that we're already obsessed with Garner's portrayal of the devious status seeker who scammed New York's elite, as the Ozark actress debuts a captivating German accent and incredible confidence in the first look.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Netflix Releases New Teaser For "Ozark" Final Season

Today, Netflix released a menacing new teaser trailer previewing Ozark’s fourth and final season, set to premiere at the top of next year, on January 21st. This season will, of course, see Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner in their roles as the Byrde family. As the trailer proceeds, one thing can be certain: the ending won’t be pretty.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Teaser For Netflix INVENTING ANNA Limited Series

Netflix has released this first teaser for “Inventing Anna.” Inspired by the true story of a total fake. The 9 episode limited series from executive producer and showrunner Shonda Rhimes is set to debut on February 11, 2022. Logline:. In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates...
TV SERIES
101 WIXX

Netflix’s Top Shows and Movies of All Time (List)

NETFLIX has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed. They separated them by English language and non-English, but for this we will consolidate the results into one list . . . it’s just easier that way.
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Inventing Anna (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, trailer, release date

A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts — and money — of New York’s social elite. The series is based on the New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox. and Alexis Floyd. Startattle.com – Inventing Anna | Netflix.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky are Inventing Anna in the trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix drama

Inspired by the true story of a total fake, Inventing Anna is the latest collaboration between Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy super-producer Shonda Rhimes and Netflix. A nine-episode drama that follows Vivian (Chlumsky), a journalist who is looking into the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), a New York socialite who rips off the City’s upper class and lives the high life on their dime. Vivian and Delvey form a love-hate relationship, and as Delvey awaits her fate in court, Vivian tries to beat the clock to uncover the truth behind who this socialite imposter really is; check out the trailer below…
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Inventing Anna': Watch the First Teaser Starring Julia Garner as Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna is the upcoming true-crime drama about Anna Sorokin, who, while pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey, conned friends and New York elites out of thousands of dollars with the hope of launching a SoHo House-type lavish art club in various hot spots around the country. The series stars Julia Garner -- and ahead of its February 2022 debut, Netflix shared the first teaser and images of the Emmy-winning actress as the grifter at the height of her scheming and then behind bars after her plan fell apart.
TV SERIES
