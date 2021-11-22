‘Inventing Anna’ Teaser: Shonda Rhimes’ Latest Netflix Show Is All About An Heiress Who Never Was

Thanks to the good ol’ COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a minute since we’ve had some “Euphoria,” HBO’s hit millennium show about teens, drugs, addiction, and the difficulties of being an adolescent in this day and age. Sure, there have been some tastes. “Euphoria” is so popular and so in-demand, HBO asked creator, director/writer Sam Levison to deliver what he could so audiences didn’t have to wait two years between seasons. So, in late 2020 and early 2021, Levinson shot and released two “Euphoria” specials shot during lockdown with major COVID protocols that featured on the two main characters basically on their own. “Trouble Don’t Last Always” “Part 1: Rue” centered on Emmy winner Zendaya’s character Rue, following her relapse at the end of season one. And “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” “Part 2: Jules,” which centered on Hunter Schafer’s Jules character attending her first therapy session.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO