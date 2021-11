Based on an application from the U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA Fisheries is proposing regulations under our authority under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (Section 101(a)(5)(A), 16 U.S.C. 1361 et seq.) to govern the unintentional taking of marine mammals incidental to conducting construction activities related to maintenance and upgrades to waterfront structures at eight U.S. Coast Guard facilities in Alaska. The proposed regulations will set forth the permissible methods of taking; means of effecting the least practicable adverse impact on the affected species or stocks and their habitats; and requirements pertaining to the monitoring and reporting of such taking. Letters of Authorization issued under the regulations would authorize the take of marine mammals incidental to the specified activities for a 5-year period.

