Austin Allen will likely take the Senior Day walk on Friday, but Nebraska's fifth-year junior tight end seemed legitimately torn about what he's going to do in 2022. With his NFL draft status no doubt climbing as his yards do on a school record-setting pace, the Aurora native has been going through the pros and cons each decision would carry, which is more complex for players like Allen than it used to be due to the Name, Image and Likeness rule. For those who say, "Take the money..." well, just remember money can be had with both choices nowadays.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO