When you think of football greatness at the collegiate level, a lot of names and programs come to mind. Two of the most prolific in recent history come from our very own blue turf: Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore. Anytime a major coaching position opens up, fan bases across the country immediately begin day dreaming about Moore or Petersen being lead candidates there. How lucky Boise was to have both of these guys on our side over the years!

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO