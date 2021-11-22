Warning! This Thanksgiving Side Dish Could Give You A Nasty Rash

If you are hosting a large holiday feast and a table laden with turkey, chicken, and ham, you may begin to have visions of the Ghost of Christmas Present, the cheerful ghost who sits on a massive tower or throne of holiday food items. When the ghost takes Scrooge to view the poor Cratchit family, however, we see a slim offering of food on the family’s table, a small roasted goose, some potatoes, and applesauce. But the happy family exemplifies the true meaning of the holiday—they are grateful for what they have and even offer toasts of blessings to one another and to miserly Scrooge, too. With the rising costs of meat, including beef and poultry, and with no end in sight, this 2021 season may mean less meat on your holiday table, so don’t skimp on the sides and desserts. Focus on fresh side dishes, homemade breads or pastries, hearty casseroles, and decadent desserts this holiday season, and remember to count your blessings: past, present, and future.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO