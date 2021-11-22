Bonterra drills bonanza 140 g/t gold over 0.5m at Gladiator

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation'), (TSX-V:VIO, FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has begun its initial Phase 1 5,000-metre ('m') drill program at its promising high-grade Belleterre gold project ('Belleterre') in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, located 95 kilometeres ('km') south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Belleterre consists of 531 claims over 29,129 hectares (291.3 sq km), forming a district-scale exploration package extending over a strike length of 37 km and includes the option to acquire 100% of the former high-grade producing Belleterre gold mine, which produced over 750,000 oz. at 10.73 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold and 95,000 oz at 1.37 g/t silver, between 1936 and 1959 (source: Sigeom MERN).
