Bonterra drills bonanza 140 g/t gold over 0.5m at Gladiator

Cover picture for the articleBonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR) continues to drill its Gladiator gold project where the latest bonanza grades were 139.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metre within a wider intersection of 1.4 metres grading 50 g/t. This is only the most recent high grade mineralization drilled at the project, 170 km northeast of Val...

