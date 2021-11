Don't you just hate at thief? I know I do, but we'll talk about entitlement programs later. This crime hits closer to home. The Shreveport Police Department is warning residents not to fall for the latest scam plaguing our area. Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money but what they don't realize is, water in Shreveport is a service of the City of Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO