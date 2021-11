Borussia Dortmund couldn’t even make it to the final game of the Champions League group stages before getting knocked out. They went into last night’s game against Sporting Lisbon needing a result to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, but they wilted under the slightest pressure and were comfortably beaten 3-1 by a Sporting side that have now qualified for the knockout stages for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

