Lamin Johnson ’21: sparking connections through art

By Kaitlin Provost
cornell.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamin Johnson’s superpower is bringing people together. The Class of 2021 grad and spoken word artist is known for writing thoughtful and poignant poetry that bridges generations. Lamin has performed two pieces for Cornell, including a poem composed in honor of the launch of Cornell’s university-wide To Do the...

alumni.cornell.edu

