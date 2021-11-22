Lamin Johnson ’21: sparking connections through art

As the digital interpretation specialist in SAAM’s education department, part of my job is to figure out ways to share our collection beyond the physical walls of the museum. If you can’t come to SAAM, how can we come to you? One of my favorite answers for educators and students is classroom teaching posters. Inspired by the exhibition ¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now, we created a set of teaching posters that feature five screenprints from SAAM’s leading collection of Latinx art. Along with a full color reproduction of the artwork itself, each poster includes text in Spanish and English with details about the artwork and the artist, discussion questions, interdisciplinary connections, and suggestions for student activities.

